Bryce Hansen Team Joins eXp Realty, Embracing Innovative Business Model and Future Growth Opportunities

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is thrilled to welcome the Bryce Hansen Team, a leading real estate team based in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. Led by Bryce Hansen, this powerhouse team has consistently delivered outstanding results, including nearly $178.5 million in closed sales in 2023 alone.



Bryce Hansen, a name synonymous with real estate excellence in the Comox Valley, brings his deep community roots and unparalleled market expertise to eXp Realty. The five-agent team has built a stellar reputation for helping families find their dream homes in the region, and their move to eXp Realty marks a significant milestone in their journey toward continued success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bryce Hansen and his exceptional team to eXp Realty,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Their dedication to excellence and community aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re excited to support their continued growth and success. The addition of the Bryce Hansen Team is a testament to the power of our model and the collaborative spirit that drives eXp Realty forward.”

According to Hansen, the move to eXp Realty was motivated by several key factors, including the opportunity to secure Mega ICON Team status, which offers a reduced cap, providing a significant financial advantage. Additionally, eXp’s equity plan and revenue-sharing opportunities present long-term, leveraged income streams that align perfectly with his vision for a future-proof career.

“Joining eXp Realty is a game-changer for our team,” said Hansen. “The opportunities for growth, coupled with eXp’s innovative business model, will allow us to better serve our clients and build a sustainable future for our agents. The decision was also heavily influenced by the support and mentorship of Justin Havre, one of eXp’s top producers, who played a pivotal role in helping us understand the immense value eXp brings to real estate professionals.”

In addition to the financial and professional growth opportunities, Hansen cites the access to industry-leading tools, training and resources, as well as the groundbreaking Agent Healthcare program, that eXp Realty offers as his motivations for making the switch. “I firmly believe that aligning with eXp Realty is the right move for our team as we look forward to growing with momentum in the years ahead,” he said.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the future value of equity plan awards and the availability of certain programs. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1724d33a-3633-4a83-b907-c0e4cb0de51e