Oliveda International, Inc. Announces Olive Tree People Subsidiary Surpassing $2 Million Daily Sales 18 Months After Launching in the U.S.

SANTA MONICA, CA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that its Olive Tree People subsidiary has surpassed the $2 million in sales per day milestone after operating for only 18 months since launching in the U.S. and is on track to close Q3 and begin Q4 with continued significant growth.

Olive Tree People has grown into the waterless beauty movement in the U.S. with more than 35,000 Waterless Beauty Consultants currently with the goal of reaching 100,000 Waterless Beauty Consultants in the next 18 months.

“The water we do not use in our products is brought to the people in Africa by building water wells since 2013,” said Founder and CEO Thomas Lommel.

In September, Olive Tree People will present the new hydroxytyrosol make-up brand, Olive Rose, to an exclusive and small circle of beauty experts and Waterless Beauty Consultants for the very first time. The brand will be based exclusively on the hydroxytyrosol from its own wildly growing mountain olive trees in the south of Spain.

The official launch of Olive Rose will take place on October 31, 2024, with 14 of a total of 34 different shades of the Super Serum Hydroxytyrosol Skin Tints, which represent a completely new generation of waterless skin tints.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

