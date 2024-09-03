KIC Realty Welcomes Angela Papassotiriou as Vice President of Operations

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty is thrilled to announce the appointment of Angela Papassotiriou as Vice President of Operations. Angela brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of operational excellence, further strengthening KIC Realty's leadership team as it continues to expand its footprint across Canada.



Angela Papassotiriou joins KIC Realty with over 35 years of experience in real estate operations and management. Her expertise in streamlining processes, optimizing operational efficiency, and driving growth initiatives will be instrumental as KIC Realty continues its mission to redefine the Canadian real estate landscape. Angela’s commitment to operational excellence aligns perfectly with KIC Realty’s core values of knowledge, integrity, and community.

Ron McIntosh, President of KIC Realty, expressed his excitement in welcoming Angela Papassotiriou as the new Vice President of Operations. "It's not every day you have the opportunity to bring on a team member of this caliber, so when they're available, you jump at the chance. Angela is like family, and we are all happy to reunite."

Michele Bouchard, CFO of KIC Realty, added, "Angela's strategic approach to operations will significantly enhance our financial performance and operational scalability. Her ability to integrate efficient systems will provide us with the robust infrastructure needed to support our continued growth and ensure sustainable success for our agents and clients."

In her new role, Angela will oversee the day-to-day operations of KIC Realty, ensuring that the company’s systems and processes are aligned with its strategic objectives. She will work closely with the leadership team to implement best practices that support the growth and success of KIC Realty’s agents across Canada.

"Angela's leadership and vision will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our operations and deliver exceptional value to our agents and clients," said Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty. "Her deep understanding of the industry and her innovative approach to operations will be key in helping us achieve our strategic goals."

"I am thrilled to join the KIC Realty family and contribute to its mission of empowering real estate agents with the comprehensive tools and support they need to thrive in this competitive landscape,” said Angela Papassotiriou. “I am especially looking forward to collaborating with the talented team at KIC Realty. Together, we will build on the company’s strong foundation through operational excellence and innovation to ensure unparalleled service and value for our agents, and in turn, for the clients we serve."

Angela’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for KIC Realty as it continues to expand its operations and enhance its service offerings. Her leadership will be critical in ensuring that KIC Realty remains at the forefront of the Canadian real estate industry.

About KIC Realty: KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage dedicated to creating a supportive and thriving environment for its agents. Founded on the core values of knowledge, integrity, and community, KIC Realty is committed to providing its agents with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. With a focus on transparency and agent ownership, KIC Realty is redefining the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

