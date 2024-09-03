Crypto Payments with the Pre-Registration of Bybit Card are Coming to Brazil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce the launch of the Bybit Card in Brazil. This marks a milestone in the company’s global mission to empower crypto users. Now, Brazilian users can integrate crypto payments into their daily lives at millions of merchants worldwide.

Pre-Registration and Referral Bonuses

To kick off the launch, Bybit is offering users in Brazil a chance to earn substantial rewards through a referral program during the pre-registration period. Starting September 2, users can generate a referral link on the event page and invite friends to sign up for Bybit and pre-register for the Bybit Card. The top 10 users with the most qualified referees will be eligible to win up to R$5,000 in card bonuses.

The Bybit Card pre-registration event starts on Sept. 2, 2024, at noon UTC. Bybit users in Brazil can now pre-register and enjoy the benefits of crypto spending and the opportunity to win up to R$5,000 in card bonuses.

Key Features of the Bybit Card

Convenient Cash Access: Withdrawing cash from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience.

Flexible Card Options: For on-the-go payments, choosing between virtual and physical cards compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Lucrative Rewards: Enjoying a loyalty program offering 2% cashback on all purchases, with VIP tiers reaching up to 10% cashback (conditions apply).

Support multiple digital assets, including USDT, BTC, ETH, and more.

“Brazil has always been at the forefront of crypto adoption, and we’re thrilled to bring the Bybit Card to our Brazilian community,” said Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit. “This card represents more than just convenience — it’s a gateway to a future where blockchain is completely integrated into the economy.”

The Bybit Card also launched in Argentina recently, with vast success. Within a mere two months of launch, an impressive 75% of Bybit users in Argentina applied for the innovative card.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, users can visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, users can contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, users can visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, users can follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com