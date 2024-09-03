Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 48 - 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 September 2024

Allocation of Restricted Share Units

The ROCKWOOL A/S Board of Directors has today, in accordance with the remuneration policy approved at the Annual General Meeting 10 April 2024, decided to allocate a one-time RSU grant to CEO Jes Munk Hansen in line with the one-time award definition in the remuneration policy. Jes Munk Hansen’s commitment and contribution in the coming years is key to support the continued development and realization of the strategy and sustainable long-term value creation of the company.

The grant consists of 3,421 RSUs. The fair value of each RSU is 2,923 DKK. The total fair value of the RSU allocation is 10 MDKK.

The RSUs will vest on 2 September 2027. Following the end of the vesting period the allocated RSUs are replaced by B-shares with a face value of DKK 10, conditional to Jes Munk Hansen being employed within the ROCKWOOL Group.

Holders of the RSUs will have no rights as a shareholder until transfer to the Participants as ROCKWOOL B-shares following the aforementioned vesting period. Information on completed transfers of B-shares to registered management members will be published as a company announcement following the end of the vesting period and included in the ROCKWOOL A/S Remuneration Report for the relevant financial year.

The RSU allocation is subject to Danish law and to the remuneration policy.

The RSU programs will have no dilution effect on existing shareholders.

The remuneration policy can be found on

https://www.rockwool.com/group/about-us/corporate-governance/remuneration/.

Further information:

Michael Zarin

Vice President, Group Communications

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 40 84 15 26

Attachment