Lendmark Financial Services Raises $2.1M for Childhood Cancer Research During its 3-Month ‘Climb to Cure’ Campaign

ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of consumer loan solutions, continues to fight back against childhood cancer, which is the second leading cause of death by disease in children ages 1 to 14. During Lendmark’s annual 2024 Climb to Cure campaign, it raised $2,100,000 in support of CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit with national reach and recognition, to help fund targeted research aimed at curing cancers that affect children.



Since the inception of Climb to Cure in 2015, $8.83M has been donated to CURE, and Lendmark is on track to meet its goal of raising $10 million by 2025 to commemorate its ten-year partnership with the nonprofit. All fundraising efforts have helped CURE advance its precision medicine program, which genetically sequences cancerous tumors in children and employs targeted therapies to ‘turn off’ those gene mutations.

This year’s campaign, which ran from May through July, centered on giving time, talent and donations at its nearly 520 branches across 22 states and three corporate offices through a variety of events and activities from employees, customers and business partners. The top business partner contributors were GOLDPoint Systems at $25,750; NWN Carousel with a $25,000 donation; and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP who donated $20,000 in support of the cause.

“We rallied all our stakeholders again to help us raise funds and awareness, and I’m incredibly proud of everybody who has participated this year by making a difference in the lives of children, particularly those who are fighting against pediatric cancer,” said Bobby Aiken, CEO of Lendmark Financial Services. “We always remember that the greatest gift of all is the giving of the gift, and when we can give life to a child by doing our part to fight, that’s an exceptionally special gift.”

“Lendmark Financial Services' extraordinary support is such a driving force in our fight against childhood cancer. Their efforts truly ignite breakthroughs, provide a lifeline to families, and bring us closer to a future where no child suffers from this devastating disease,” said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer. “This incredible partnership exemplifies the profound impact of corporate compassion, making tangible differences in young lives every day. We are deeply grateful for Lendmark's commitment, which empowers us to push boundaries in pediatric cancer research and provide crucial support to families in their most challenging moments.”

CURE, which is dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research while supporting patients and their families, reports that only six drugs have been developed and approved specifically for children, despite cancer being the leading cause of death by disease in children. CURE is dedicated to improving survival and long-term outcomes through precision medicine and other hyper-focused research initiatives.

September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is a time to learn more about the realities of childhood cancer and the life-saving research taking place. A cure is possible in our lifetime. Visit CURE’s website to learn more about how to support the fight against childhood cancer in September.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by protecting household wealth, offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates nearly 520 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and auto dealers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

About CURE Childhood Cancer

Founded in 1975, Atlanta, Georgia-based CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE dedicates more than $5 million in funding to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. Through innovative programming, CURE Childhood Cancer also provides crisis-oriented support to patients and their families, addressing their most critical and urgent needs. For more information visit http://www.curechildhoodcancer.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a6a274d-2f7c-49d5-809b-a4ea67073f76