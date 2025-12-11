Lendmark Financial Services Expands in Tennessee and Virginia with Two New Branches in Crossville and Blackstone

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, continues its expansion in Tennessee and Virginia, opening branches in Crossville, Tenn., and Blackstone, Va. The lender will also offer its other financing solutions in those regions, providing loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

The Crossville, Tenn., branch is located at 424 Obed Plaza, Suite 1, and the Blackstone, Va., branch is located at 1417 S. Main Street. Both locations are expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers, and auto dealerships in the first year. Branch Managers Anthony Delk and Jasmine Snyder, respectively, will oversee the daily operations of each branch, focused on building strong personal relationships with customers and the surrounding community.

“As we continue to expand, our commitment to serving our customers and communities with excellence and care will always be at the forefront of our mission,” said Robert Greenshaw, Senior Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark. “Our mission remains the same with each community we serve: to empower our customers by delivering accessible, personalized financial solutions to plan for the future and navigate life’s unexpected challenges with confidence.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call Crossville: 931-340-7122; Blackstone: 434-264-7890.

Lendmark’s signature cause-related initiative, ‘Climb to Cure’ recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark’s deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 535 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

