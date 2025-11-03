Lendmark Financial Services Raises $2.1M for Childhood Cancer Research During its 10th anniversary ‘Climb to Cure’ Campaign

Household lender exceeds $10 million raised for pediatric cancer research in 10 years of partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer.

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of consumer loan solutions, continues to fight back against childhood cancer, which is the second leading cause of death by disease in children ages 1 to 14. During Lendmark’s annual 2025 Climb to Cure campaign, the company raised $2,100,000 in support of CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit with national reach and recognition, to help fund targeted research aimed at curing cancers that affect children.

Since the inception of Climb to Cure in 2015, Lendmark employees, customers and business partners have rallied to raise $10.93M for CURE, exceeding the company’s goal of raising $10 million by 2025 to commemorate its ten-year partnership with the nonprofit. All fundraising efforts have helped CURE advance its precision medicine program, which genetically sequences cancerous tumors in children and employs targeted therapies to ‘turn off’ those gene mutations.

This year’s campaign, which ran from June through August, centered on campaign supporters generously giving their time, talent and donations – through a variety of events and activities – across Lendmark’s 535+ branches and three corporate offices in 23 states. The top business partner contributors in 2025 included ‘Hero Sponsor’ GOLDPoint Systems, alongside ‘Ambassador Sponsors’ Allied Solutions, Securian, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

“Exceeding our $10 million, 10-year goal for CURE is an incredible accomplishment and a culmination of hundreds of thousands of people making contributions to this campaign, including Lendmark’s customers, employees, business partners, friends and family, and our communities,” said Bobby Aiken, Founder and CEO of Lendmark Financial Services. “We always remember that the greatest gift of all is the giving of the gift, and when we can give life to a child by doing our part to fight, that’s an exceptionally special gift.”

“Lendmark’s partnership has truly accelerated progress in childhood cancer research,” said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer. “For ten years, their generosity has fueled groundbreaking discoveries and helped move promising treatments from the lab to the children who need them most. This milestone is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a company chooses to be part of something bigger than itself.”

CURE, which is dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research while supporting patients and their families, reports that only six drugs have been developed and approved specifically for children, despite cancer being the leading cause of death by disease in children. CURE is dedicated to improving survival and long-term outcomes through precision medicine and other hyper-focused research initiatives.

To learn more about the realities of childhood cancer and the life-saving research taking place, visit CURE’s website and discover how to support the fight against pediatric cancer. Because a cure is possible in our lifetime.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 535 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

About CURE Childhood Cancer

Founded in 1975, Atlanta-based CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering pediatric cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE dedicates more than $5.6 million in funding to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. Through innovative programming, CURE also provides crisis-oriented support to patients and their families, addressing their most critical and urgent needs. For more information, visit http://www.curechildhoodcancer.org.

