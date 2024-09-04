Nicox Appoints Christine Placet to Board of Directors; Michele Garufi steps down from Board





Christine Placet is CFO of Theranexus, and was formerly CEO of Horama and Trophos

Michele Garufi, former Chairman and CEO of Nicox, hands over his Board position after over more than 25 years at the company he co-founded

The Nicox Board has now been entirely renewed to bring in the expertise to support the Company’s strategic direction going forward September 4th, 2024 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that Michele Garufi is stepping down as a member of the Board of Directors. The Board has appointed Christine Placet, a deeply experienced CEO and financial leader in the biotech industry, as a new Board member. The renewal of the Nicox Board brings the appropriate expertise to support the Company’s strategic direction going forward.







“I am delighted to welcome Christine Placet to Nicox as a new Board member. I had the pleasure of working with Christine during our time at Trophos, where she played a pivotal role as CFO. Her expertise, strategic vision, and leadership in biotech are invaluable assets to Nicox. I look forward to working closely with her again as we continue to drive the business forward, with the focus on our de-risked compound NCX 470, moving towards topline results from the second pivotal Phase 3 trial, Denali, in H2 2025,” said Damian Marron, Chairman of Nicox.







“On behalf of the Board and of Nicox, past and present, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Michele Garufi for his dedicated and unstinting service to the company. Nicox has benefited from Michele’s vision, business acumen, scientific expertise and leadership for nearly 30 years, as we have sought to develop innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. We all wish Michele the very best for the future.”







Michele Garufi, Co-Founder of Nicox, who served as CEO and Chairman until 2022 commented: “After many years of service at Nicox, this is the right time to hand over to a new generation of leadership. With Damian Marron appointed Chairman and Gavin Spencer as CEO earlier this year, we have a talented and dynamic leadership team in place who have led companies through critical phases of development and executed major financial transactions. I am therefore confident that Nicox is in very capable hands. I wish them every further success as they aim to deliver on the potential of NCX 470 to improve treatment of glaucoma.”







Christine Placet joins Nicox with a distinguished career in the biotech industry. She started as an auditor at Ernst & Young and then built up extensive experience of financial leadership in small- and medium- sized companies. In 2004, she joined the biotech company Trophos as Chief Financial Officer, later becoming Chief Executive Officer. Under her leadership, Trophos was acquired by Roche for €470 million in 2015. She then became CEO of Horama (now Coave Therapeutics) in 2016, successfully leading funding rounds and advancing a key product into development. In 2021, she transitioned into consulting and joined Theranexus as CFO in April 2024. She is a graduate of Kedge Business School.



