Discover the ZYGO Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that ZYGO (Zygo the Frog) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The ZYGO/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone. Please take note of the following go-live schedule:



Deposit : 10:00 on September 2, 2024 (UTC)

10:00 on September 2, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 10:00 on September 3, 2024 (UTC)

10:00 on September 3, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 10:00 on September 4, 2024 (UTC)



About ZYGO (Zygo the Frog)

Zygo the Frog is more than just a token—it’s the cornerstone of the vibrant Zygos ecosystem, which includes an animated series and an engaging online video game. ZYGO was designed to create a seamless connection between entertainment and decentralized finance, bringing a unique fusion of fun and financial innovation to its users. As the native token of the Zygos ecosystem, ZYGO empowers users to participate in a dynamic community where entertainment meets blockchain technology.

The listing of ZYGO on XT Exchange marks a pivotal moment for the Zygos ecosystem. This partnership will expose ZYGO to a broader audience of traders and blockchain enthusiasts, enhancing its liquidity and expanding its reach within the crypto space. By joining XT Exchange, ZYGO is set to play a key role in the evolving landscape of digital finance and entertainment, offering users worldwide an exciting and innovative experience.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the listing:

“We are excited to welcome ZYGO to our platform. The integration of entertainment and finance within the Zygos ecosystem perfectly aligns with our vision of supporting projects that bring both innovation and value to our users. We believe this listing will not only enrich our offerings but also introduce a new and engaging experience for our community.”

Website: https://www.zygothefrog.com/

Blockchain Browser: https://etherscan.io/token/0xEe2B9b7e168b5b2D40c507b891c7CfB13A6AaF2b

Whitepaper Link: http://zygo.website/__static/bbc147b5ed031a93ec330a2629ba37b9/zygo-the-mischievous-whitepaper(3).pdf

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

ZYGO (Zygo the Frog)

contact@zygothefrog.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.