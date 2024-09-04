Lantronix Announces 2024 SmartEdge Channel Partner Program Award Winners

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced the winners of its 2024 SmartEdge™ Partner Program Awards, highlighting its top channel partners in North America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa.



“This year’s SmartEdge Partner Program winners are driving worldwide sales and developing relationships with our mutual customers, contributing to Lantronix’s position as a global compute and connect leader that is enabling edge intelligence with award-winning solutions for AI, Embedded, IoT and IT applications,” said Kurt Hoff, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix. “We applaud their efforts and look forward to many more years of continued mutual success.”

Lantronix’s 2024 SmartEdge award winners are:

North America

SmartEdge Partner of the Year: TD Synnex

SmartEdge Innovation Partner: WWT

SmartEdge Software & Services Partner: Charter

Asia Pacific (APAC)

SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Nexty

SmartEdge Innovation Partner: Shanghai Scopecon Technology Co., Ltd.

SmartEdge Software & Services Partner: Sheeltron Digital Pvt. Ltd.

SmartEdge Newcomer: EDOM

Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA)

SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Atlantik Elektronik GmbH

SmartEdge Innovation Partner: Linkwave

SmartEdge Software & Services Partner: SOL

SmartEdge Newcomer: Netsecurity

For over two decades Lantronix has been providing its channel partners with a suite of reliable, secure and easy-to-deploy solutions, including out-of-band management, switches, system of modules (SoM) and trackers. As a global leader, Lantronix helps its customers increase productivity, all while supported by the exceptional Lantronix service team. Lantronix’s channel partners serve as an important part of the Lantronix customer support ecosystem.

“Winning the Lantronix SmartEdge channel partner award signifies our exceptional success as a valued channel partner for the EMEA region, bringing advanced solutions to leading organizations throughout the world,” stated Albert Windmeisser, line manager at Atlantik Elektronik GmbH.

“We are honored to win the prestigious SmartEdge award from Lantronix, a global leader in technology,” stated Steven Chaung, senior director at EDOM Technology Co Ltd. “Validating our position as one of Lantronix’s top channel partners in the APAC region, we are grateful to partner with Lantronix in bringing its innovative, award-winning solutions to the world’s leading organizations.”

“We are very proud to win Lantronix’s SmartEdge award, which acknowledges our success as a top channel partner for North America,” stated Ryan Abel, chief revenue officer at Charter Communications. “We are pleased to bring Lantronix’s exceptional AI, Embedded, IoT and IT solutions to the world.”

Lantronix’s SmartEdge Partner Program is designed to help Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) drive revenues by differentiating their offerings with Lantronix’s innovative Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) and Mobility/Connectivity solutions.

For more information on the Lantronix SmartEdge Partner Program, visit https://www.lantronix.com/partners/.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

