Mobilicom Unveils its Next-Generation 8-Inch Ground Control Station for Drones & Robotics: Optimal Size, Peak Performance for Mission Success

Ground control stations (GCS), the central command and control hub for remotely operated drones & robotics, is a market set to grew to $26 billion by 2030

Mobilicom's GCS solutions are currently integrated into the uncrewed systems of top-tier drone manufacturers

Company anticipates its advanced 8-inch Controller Pro will significantly accelerate market adoption and enhance mission capabilities across multiple sectors





Shoham, Israel, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Commercial UAV Expo, in Las Vegas from September 3-5, a leading international trade show for uncrewed autonomous systems, Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today launched its next-generation 8-inch Controller Pro. This innovative GCS aims to redefine uncrewed vehicle control, addressing the needs of a market currently projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% between 2023 and 2030. Growth in the tactical handheld GCS market for operating small-sized drones, robotics, and loitering munitions is driven by these systems’ increasing deployment by governments and enterprises and their use in current global conflicts.





"We believe that our 8-inch Controller Pro has the potential to be transformative for the uncrewed systems and robotics sector. It delivers a unique blend of power, portability, and affordability that the industry demands, opening new possibilities for mission success across various applications," stated Mobilicom CEO and Co-founder Oren Elkayam.

“Importantly, we are aiming to address a critical unmet market need for a rugged, durable product that is U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant at a highly competitive price point, an essential requirement to enable high-volume scalability for both the defense and industrial markets.”

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

