Bunker Hill Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHILL) is pleased to provide an update as the Company continues to advance its re-start of the Bunker Hill Mine in Kellogg, Idaho.



Sam Ash, President and CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, states, “I am pleased to report that construction at Bunker Hill is progressing exceptionally well. The team on the ground made excellent and safe progress in August. When complete, their achievement will be a standout example of sustainable building and starting an underground mine in the USA from initial study work to operations in under five years.”

CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS

The construction of our modern mining operation is progressing according to the plan and budget. We aim to start mining, stockpiling, and mill commissioning by the end of 2024 and ramp up to 1800 tpd production through H1 2025. The Company anticipates the inaugural concentrate shipment to the Teck smelter in Trail, BC, in the first half of 2025.

The following images highlight our progress at the processing plant site since the previous update.









UNDERGROUND MINE UPDATE



Rehabilitation and infrastructure improvements are on track to deliver of the first ore to stockpile by Q4 2024.

Figure 8: Russel Portal, Newguard Ramp Rehabilitation, initial mining stope

As part of the planned ramp-up of activity, a second mining crew will start at the end of Sept 2023, with subsequent crews coming online in Q4 2024. Recent infrastructure upgrades include completing the primary fan installation and air doors concurrent with the rehabilitation of the Newguard Ramp.

Figure 8, (above), illustrates the entrance to the upper mining area via the Russell Portal, the location chosen for initial mining on the 8-0 Level, the current status of the Newguard Ramp rehabilitation, and the location of the current drill station on the 7-1 Level.





Figure 9: Ongoing Underground Development activity

DRILLING UPDATE

The Company initiated an underground resource expansion and exploration drill program in the upper area of the mine on May 10th, 2024. This is fully funded within the existing restart budget. The plan includes drilling 8,975 feet of core underground to define and expand our existing resources.

Initial drill targets are deliberately chosen to be close to both the initial mining operations and existing infrastructure. The Company plans to provide an updated resource to the market in the first quarter of 2025. Drilling is progressing ahead of schedule and on budget with initial drill results anticipated in the coming weeks.





Figure 10: UG Drilling and core samples

FINANCING

On August 8, 2024, the Company announced the closing of the first tranche of the Silver Loan with Monetary Metals & Co., initially described in the news release dated June 7, 2024. This initial tranche was the principal amount of US$16,422,039, equal to 609,805 ounces of silver, as of August 8, 2024. The full release can be found here: August 8, 2024.

These funds support our re-start and ongoing development of the Bunker Hill Mine. Monetary Metals continues to advance on track for the closing of the second tranche this month.

PRECIOUS METALS SUMMIT – BEAVER CREEK, COLORADO

Bunker Hill Mining is pleased to announce that it will attend the 2024 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, held September 10-13, 2024. This event is the world's premier independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers. This invitation-only event will bring together institutional investors, sell-side representatives and corporate executives from senior precious metals companies with management teams of close to 200 carefully selected, highly prospective issuers representing the world's mining and mineral exploration sectors.

Our CEO, Sam Ash will be presenting on September 10th at 2:45pm (Mountain time), and the presentation will be available here: https://www.gowebcasting.com/conferences/2024/09/10/precious-metals-summit/

QUALIFIED PERSON



Mr. Scott Wilson is an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information summarized in this news release, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating and then optimizing a number of mining assets into a high-value portfolio of operations, centered initially in North America. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

