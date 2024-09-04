Reunion Neuroscience Joins the Is Mom OK? Initiative Recognizing Maternal Suicide Prevention Month

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic therapeutic solutions, today announced its sponsorship of “Is Mom Ok?” in recognition of Maternal Suicide Prevention Month. This unprecedented initiative, launched by Cherished Mom, a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the landscape of maternal mental health, is aimed at providing essential support and resources for pregnant and postpartum women, with a specific focus on addressing maternal suicide and mortality.



“Reunion is enrolling patients for our Phase 2 RECONNECT trial evaluating RE104 in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe postpartum depression,” said Greg Mayes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reunion Neuroscience. “Sadly, maternal suicide remains the second most common cause of death during the postnatal period, and we remain committed to the development of a new and novel treatment in this area of great unmet medical need.”

The RECONNECT Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT06342310), a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active dose-controlled clinical trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of a single subcutaneous dose of RE104 in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe postpartum depression (PPD). To learn more about the study, please visit www.ppdreconnectstudy.com.

“We express our gratitude to Reunion Neuroscience for their sponsorship of our Is Mom OK? initiative and applaud their broader commitment to our shared mission of providing support for mothers struggling with mental health during pregnancy or after childbirth and preventing tragic outcomes,” said Kristina Dulaney, RN, PHM-C, Founder and Executive Director of Cherished Mom. “Together, we can more effectively raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for maternal mental health.”

Through IsMomOK.org, Cherished Mom aims to create a safe and nurturing space for mothers to access valuable information, connect with a supportive community, and find the resources they need to seek help and support. The platform offers educational materials, expert advice, personal stories, and resources for families experiencing perinatal mental health crises, designed and curated to address the unique needs of mothers who may be experiencing Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs), including PPD, which affects roughly 1 in 7 women. Timely, empathetic support and treatment are vital for mitigating mental health risks, supporting mothers, and destigmatizing maternal mental health, encouraging more women and families to seek help.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic therapeutic solutions. In August of 2023, Reunion Neuroscience became a private company and in May 2024, the Company completed a Series A financing co-led by MPM BioImpact and Novo Holdings. Reunion is actively investigating the use of its lead product candidate, RE104, in postpartum depression, as well as in additional neuropsychiatric indications, including adjustment disorders in patients diagnosed with mental illnesses like cancer, where there remains a significant unmet need that is not addressed by the current standard of care. For more information about the company, visit https://reunionneuro.com.

About Cherished Mom

Cherished Mom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the dialogue around Maternal Mental Health. Their mission is to eliminate the stigma associated with PMADs, increase awareness surrounding maternal mental health, and specifically address the critical issues of maternal suicide and mortality. Cherished Mom supports pregnant and postpartum women, families, and perinatal healthcare providers through innovative campaigns, educational programs, resources, and a nurturing community.

