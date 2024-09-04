ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 3 September 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive the Report and Accounts
|99.85%
|0.15%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|94.98%
|5.02%
|3
|To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company
|97.85%
|2.15%
|4
|To re-elect Philippa Latham as a Director of the Company
|97.13%
|2.87%
|5
|To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|96.17%
|3.83%
|6
|To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company
|98.09%
|1.91%
|7
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
|98.54%
|1.46%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.14%
|0.86%
|9
|To increase the Directors’ aggregate remuneration cap
|89.09%
|10.91%
|10
|Authority to allot shares
|96.30%
|3.70%
|11
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|93.15%
|6.85%
|12
|Authority to purchase own shares
|99.18%
|0.82%
|13
|To change the notice period required for General Meetings
|93.50%
|6.50%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
4 September 2024
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850