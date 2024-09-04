AGM Statement

| Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 3 September 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive the Report and Accounts99.85%0.15%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report94.98%5.02%
3To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company97.85%2.15%
4To re-elect Philippa Latham as a Director of the Company97.13%2.87%
5To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company96.17%3.83%
6To re-elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company98.09%1.91%
7To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company98.54%1.46%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.14%0.86%
9To increase the Directors’ aggregate remuneration cap89.09%10.91%
10Authority to allot shares96.30%3.70%
11Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights93.15%6.85%
12Authority to purchase own shares99.18%0.82%
13To change the notice period required for General Meetings93.50%6.50%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

4 September 2024

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850