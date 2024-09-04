Berkshire Grey Announces Formal Partnership with Kardex; Powering Robotic Picking From an AutoStore

BEDFORD, Ma., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc., a well-established leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, announces the signing of a global partnership agreement with Kardex AS Solutions. Kardex is a global industry provider of intralogistics solutions and automated storage solutions and is the fastest growing AutoStore provider. This partnership will establish Berkshire Grey as a key provider of AI-enabled robotic picking for customers utilizing AutoStore empowered by Kardex.



Key Benefits of the Combined Solutions:

One Touch Fulfillment: With 99.99% picking accuracy, confidently pick, pack, and ship orders to customers without manual verification, significantly improving operational efficiency.

With 99.99% picking accuracy, confidently pick, pack, and ship orders to customers without manual verification, significantly improving operational efficiency. Integrated Fulfillment Solution: A fully integrated, end-to-end automated fulfillment solution through the combination of Berkshire Grey’s robotic picking and Kardex’s purpose-built FulfillX WES.

A fully integrated, end-to-end automated fulfillment solution through the combination of Berkshire Grey’s robotic picking and Kardex’s purpose-built FulfillX WES. Immediate Performance: Berkshire Grey’s robotic picking solutions, featuring patented SpectrumGripper technology, deliver day one performance, without the requirement for SKU data or a teach-in period.

Berkshire Grey’s robotic picking solutions, featuring patented SpectrumGripper technology, deliver day one performance, without the requirement for SKU data or a teach-in period. Scalability and Space Optimization: The modular design of the AutoStore solution, paired with Berkshire Grey’s flexible robotics, allows for easy scalability and optimal use of storage space, accommodating growing business needs.

The modular design of the AutoStore solution, paired with Berkshire Grey’s flexible robotics, allows for easy scalability and optimal use of storage space, accommodating growing business needs. Cost Savings: Enhanced efficiency, near 100% SKU coverage, and 24/7 operation significantly reduce labor and operational expenses, making the combined solution highly cost-effective.



"Kardex's expertise in AutoStore systems complements our widely implemented cutting-edge robotic picking technology perfectly," said Tom Wagner, CEO of Berkshire Grey. "Together, we're delivering true one-touch robotic fulfillment off an AutoStore, automating tasks like checking, scanning, identification, reorientation, packing, and error handling—tasks that have traditionally required human intervention. This partnership highlights our commitment to driving innovation and empowering our customers to meet their operational objectives efficiently."

Daniel Hauser, Managing Director of Kardex AS Solutions added, "We are thrilled to partner with Berkshire Grey and leverage their advanced robotics expertise. The integration of AutoStore empowered by Kardex and specifically Kardex FulfillX WES with Berkshire Grey’s robotic picking technology will set new standards in the application of AutoStore, delivering exceptional value to our customers."

With pilot projects already underway, Kardex and Berkshire Grey are proud to offer this seamless and efficient solution package that integrates the latest in warehouse management and automation. This comprehensive solution optimizes storage processes for businesses of all sizes across diverse industries, backed by exceptional customer support to ensure the success of every project.

For more information about the Berkshire Grey-Kardex partnership and the new robotic picking from AutoStore, please visit www.berkshiregrey.com or reach out to the media contact listed below.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, place and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

About Kardex

Kardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems, and life cycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems, and automated high-bay warehouses, and acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989. Learn more about AutoStore empowered by Kardex at www.kardex.com.

Media Contact:

Cailin Radcliffe

Berkshire Grey Inc.

press@berkshiregrey.com