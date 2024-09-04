Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 5, 2024

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda

7:50 AMWelcome & IntroTony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds
   
8:00Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)Patrick Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
   
8:30Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR)Richard Maue – Executive Vice President & CFO
Jason Feldman – SVP IR, Treasury & Tax
Allison Polinak – VP IR
   
9:00HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)Victor Mendelson – CEO
   
9:30Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)Frank Connor – EVP & CFO
   
10:00Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)Lynn Bamford – Chair & CEO
K. Christopher Farkas – VP & CFO
   
10:30Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO)*Peter J. Gundermann – President & CEO
David Burney – CFO
   
11:00Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)Suman Mookerji – SVP & CFO
   
11:30Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)Dan Provaznik – Director of IR
   
12:00 PMLunch Break 
   
12:15AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR)Sean Gillen – CFO
   
12:45Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)Gunnar Kleveland – President & CEO
   
1:15Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)Dan Thoren – President & CEO
Chris Thorne – CFO
Matt Malone – VP & General Manager
   
1:45Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)Dr. Kobi Kagan – CFO
   
2:15VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC)John Cuomo – President & CEO
   
2:45Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)Jonathan Baliff – CFO
   
3:15Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)Sam Davis – CEO
   
3:45Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN)Michael Murray – CEO
   
4:15Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE)Matthew Farabaugh – CFO
 *Indicates Virtual Attendance 
   
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

