Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 5, 2024

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.
Agenda
|7:50 AM
|Welcome & Intro
|Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds
|8:00
|Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
|Patrick Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
|8:30
|Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR)
|Richard Maue – Executive Vice President & CFO
Jason Feldman – SVP IR, Treasury & Tax
Allison Polinak – VP IR
|9:00
|HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)
|Victor Mendelson – CEO
|9:30
|Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
|Frank Connor – EVP & CFO
|10:00
|Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)
|Lynn Bamford – Chair & CEO
K. Christopher Farkas – VP & CFO
|10:30
|Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO)*
|Peter J. Gundermann – President & CEO
David Burney – CFO
|11:00
|Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)
|Suman Mookerji – SVP & CFO
|11:30
|Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)
|Dan Provaznik – Director of IR
|12:00 PM
|Lunch Break
|12:15
|AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR)
|Sean Gillen – CFO
|12:45
|Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)
|Gunnar Kleveland – President & CEO
|1:15
|Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
|Dan Thoren – President & CEO
Chris Thorne – CFO
Matt Malone – VP & General Manager
|1:45
|Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)
|Dr. Kobi Kagan – CFO
|2:15
|VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC)
|John Cuomo – President & CEO
|2:45
|Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
|Jonathan Baliff – CFO
|3:15
|Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)
|Sam Davis – CEO
|3:45
|Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN)
|Michael Murray – CEO
|4:15
|Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE)
|Matthew Farabaugh – CFO
|*Indicates Virtual Attendance
|The Harvard Club, New York City
|For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
|Thursday, September 5, 2024 starting at 7:50 am
|James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083