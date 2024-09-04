Vivid Seats Announces Exclusive Multiyear Media Partnership with I Am Athlete

Six-time Pro Bowler and sports media trailblazer Brandon Marshall to debut new show "I Am Athlete Daily” set to launch in September

Vivid Seats and I Am Athlete to create custom content, and launch new live event focused show

CHICAGO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced an exclusive, multiyear media deal with I Am Athlete (IAA), the groundbreaking athlete-led media platform founded by former NFL All-Pro receiver Brandon Marshall. Launching with the official start of the 2024 NFL Season, the new strategic partnership includes exclusive content featuring athletes and celebrities, advertising and sponsorship rights, and live event experiences.

“We are excited to partner with Brandon to create unique, authentic, and engaging content that will drive growth for Vivid Seats, and I Am Athlete’s platforms, while growing our brand awareness through new channels,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. “This unique partnership is a new way for us to engage with fans and it will also meet the growing consumer demand for best-in-class and compelling content. As we focus on brand affinity and expanding our engagement strategies, we look forward to partnering with Brandon who has built an impressive platform portfolio with a wide-reaching and engaged audience base that is passionate about entertainment and sports.”

I Am Athlete and Vivid Seats will produce an exciting new custom segment called “Keep it Live” that will air on I Am Athlete’s new daily show “I Am Athlete Daily” debuting in September, on all major podcast platforms. The new segment will air live every week and feature candid and captivating conversations with some of the biggest names in sports, music, and pop culture as they discuss the most anticipated games, concerts, and cultural events happening worldwide.

“The Vivid Seats team represents everything that “I Am Athlete” is looking for in a partner. Their people, culture, vision, mindfulness, and thoughtfulness around the consumer really stood out to me,” says Marshall, IAA creator and host. “This partnership is going to continue to disrupt the sports media landscape, which is something that IAA has always been at the forefront of. This unique and groundbreaking partnership signifies that we, the creators, can be more than podcasters and influencers; we can be platforms and networks. I hope that this partnership inspires other creators to explore the power of partnering and lead the way in how advertisers do business with us.”





In addition to content creation, IAA hosts will promote Vivid Seats and its channels, through native, organic mentions during episodes, and sponsored content. IAA will also collaborate on exclusive ticket packages and VIP experiences for fans, which are available through Vivid Seats platforms. These interactive fan engagement opportunities will include sought-after meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions, and giveaways.

Back by popular demand, the wildly popular IAA “On The Go” series will relaunch in September. The 42-foot IAA tour bus will hit the streets next week. On board, founder and host Brandon Marshall will be traveling across the United States, on the field at the top NFL and college games in addition to behind-the-scenes content at live concerts, the big four fashion weeks and other culture events along the way. In true IAA style, Brandon and his team of seasoned co-hosts will capture exclusive, must-see content from some of the most sought-after and influential athletes and celebrities across the US.

“I Am Athlete” is a dynamic and engaging podcast network that dives deep into the world of sports, culture, and personal development through the lens of former professional athletes. Its portfolio consists of a variety of shows and channels, including “I Am Athlete”, “I Am Woman”, “On The Go”, and “I Am Athlete Daily”, each designed to offer unique perspectives and in-depth analysis on topics relevant to both sports fans and those interested in the broader aspects of athletic life.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About I Am Athlete

I Am Athlete is a cultural phenomenon. IAA launched at the height of the pandemic in April 2020. What began as a small weekly discussion between Brandon Marshall, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, and a host of other NFL stars, has since exploded to over 1 Million YouTube subscribers and generated over 90 million organic views, globally. IAA invites listeners to join in on raw, unscripted, locker room conversations with some of the biggest stars in sports, news, and pop culture, including Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce, Reggie Bush, Jake Paul, Cam Newton, Lil Wayne, Fat Joe, Jermaine Dupri and more - often times revealing a side of athletes and entertainers never seen or heard before. IAA has given athletes a new platform to voice their perspectives and control their own narrative.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/312da463-eb0f-4590-8b53-370672279ab9