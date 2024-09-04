Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market to Exceed USD 74.75 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market will reach a value of USD 74.75 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is particularly transforming the automobile industry, offering superior technologies to enhance safety, efficiency, and convenience on the roads. From avoiding accidents to adaptive travel control, the modernized features of ADAS are becoming paramount in new vehicles. Moreover, the growing awareness of improved technologies used in ADAS and increasing demand for autonomous vehicles is fueling the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market"

Pages – 196

Tables – 95

Figures – 76

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 32.91 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 74.75 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.88% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Vehicle Type, Autonomy, Electric Vehicle Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing number of patent filings by major market players Key Market Opportunities Supportive Government Regulations for the Use of ADAS Key Market Drivers Growing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income of Consumers

Escalating Use of Radar Sensors to Help Lead the Domain in Coming Years

By component, the radar sensors segment is projected to hold majority share of the advanced assistance systems (ADAS) market owing to its expanding use in numerous systems like lane-changing systems, emergency assist braking systems, and more. These systems are a major component of modern autonomous vehicles, which are experiencing greater demand at present. Moreover, mounting number of road mishaps and rising awareness for safety are prominently leading the segment growth. However, the sensor segment is also expected to grow considerably over the forecast period owing to its growing importance. Sensors are widely used to detect nearly everything faster and accurately. This key factor is assisting the segment growth over the forecast period.

Growing Consumer Awareness for Improved Systems in New Vehicles to Drive Passenger Cars Segment

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to hold a notable share of the market in the coming years owing to the rising consumer awareness for modernized systems that make driving smoother. The segment is also propelled by supporting regulations and enhanced road safety norms. On the other hand, the light commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing number of government initiatives to use primary advanced assistance driver systems functions in commercial vehicles. This is fueling the demand for light commercial vehicles over the forecast period.

North America to Lead Market Due to Growing Number of Innovations and Existence of Large Number of Players

Geographically, North America is the dominating region as compared to others, impacted by major technological improvements in the automobile industry, presence of several leading players, and heavy use of modern technologies, bettering the economic condition and thus, the regional growth. Heavy demand for premium vehicles is majorly seen in developed nations like the U.S. and Canada, driving the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to mounting sales and production and notable rise in the adoption of electric cars in Japan and China. OEMs in the developing nations like India and China are aiming to increase their product development and policy makers are enforcing the use of ADAS in modern cars. This is fueling the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Insight

Drivers:

Growing Emphasis on Vehicle Safety Rising Number of Regulations for the Use of ADAS by the Governments Growing Consumer Demand for Vehicles with Improved Features

Restraints:

High Implementation Cost of ADAS Technologies Technological Complexities Low Awareness for ADAS in Unexplored Areas

Prominent Players in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

The following are the Top Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Companies

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Magna International Inc.

ROBERT BOSCH STIFTUNG GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH)

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments

Delphi Automotive Company

Key Questions Answered in Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report

What is the size of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, according to SkyQuest Technology?

Which is the leading segment in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market?

Which strategies are adopted by the leading market players in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (expansion of global automotive market, growing urbanization and traffic congestion, integration with several technologies), restraints (security concerns, technological limitations, integration with legacy systems), opportunities (development of new technologies, aftermarket opportunities, growing partnerships and collaborations), and challenges (regulatory variability, reliability in adverse conditions, high development costs) influencing the growth of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

