Montana Technologies Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Clairity Technology to Deploy AirJoule® in Support of Direct Air Capture Carbon Dioxide Removal Projects

RONAN, Mont., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montana Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“Montana Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® technology for atmospheric water generation, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Clairity Technology (“Clairity”) to deploy AirJoule® units in support of Clairity’s direct air capture (“DAC”) carbon dioxide removal operations.



Montana Technologies and Clairity agreed to explore ways that AirJoule® can enhance the performance of Clairity’s DAC reactor. The proprietary process developed by Clairity captures carbon dioxide (“CO2”) molecules in the air, while AirJoule®’s advanced dehumidification technology can be used to regulate humidity and ensure optimal operations of the DAC reactors across a wide range of operating conditions.

“I am delighted to embark on this project with the Clairity team,” said Matt Jore, CEO of Montana Technologies. “The deployment of AirJoule® to manage humidity in a carbon dioxide removal process demonstrates yet another innovative application of our transformational technology for water harvesting.”

Bryan Barton, Chief Commercialization Officer of Montana Technologies, added, “Clairity’s vision of advancing cost-effective carbon dioxide removal through direct air capture aligns with our strategy of deploying AirJoule® in support of projects that can have a meaningful impact on mitigating climate change.”

Clairity’s innovative DAC process, which utilizes an alkali carbonate sorbent coated on a ceramic honeycomb substrate to captures CO2 molecules in the air, produces a mixed stream of CO2 and air. Clairity expects this process to require far less upfront capital than conventional DAC systems while still removing significant amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere. The CO2 stream can be sequestered into concrete, injected underground, turned into rocks, or utilized in products such as sustainable aviation fuel.

In February 2024, Clairity announced a $6.75 million seed round led by Lowercarbon Capital and Initialized Capital, which it has used to develop its first commercial pilot project. Clairity expects to deploy its first reactor capable of removing 100 metric tons of CO2 per year by the end of 2024 in the southwestern United States, with additional reactor modules deployed in 2025 to increase the CO2 removal capacity to 2,500 metric tons per year.

Glen Meyerowitz, Founder and CEO of Clairity, said, “Our groundbreaking approach to direct air capture of CO2 has the potential to advance this critical tool for addressing climate change by making it more cost effective to deploy at scale. With Montana Technologies’ participation in this endeavor through the deployment of AirJoule® alongside our reactors, we are leading the charge towards a more sustainable future.”

About Montana Technologies Corporation

Montana Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the developer of AirJoule®, an atmospheric thermal energy and water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and through partnerships with Carrier Global Corporation and BASF. For more information, visit www.mt.energy.

About Clairity Technology

Clairity Technology is a leading developer of novel technology for carbon dioxide removal of atmospheric CO2. Clairity’s process leverages readily available sorbents and simple process design to create systems that are low-cost and inherently scalable. This technology has been validated at the pilot scale and will be commercialized and scaled to enable the removal and durable storage of millions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information, visit www.clairitytech.com.

