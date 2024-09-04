How To Boost PR Impact (Featuring Gini Dietrich)

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PESO Model© - paid, earned, shared and owned media - is transforming how organizations craft and distribute news. On Thursday, September 12, 2024 from 2-3 pm ET, join Gini Dietrich, the creator of the PESO Model©, and Adam Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at Notified, for a must-attend webinar to learn how to effectively apply this model to news releases, measure impact and refine media strategies. Register here.

WHAT: Webinar - How To Apply the PESO Model© To News Releases

Attendees will learn how to:

Measure the effectiveness of news releases using the PESO Model©

Utilize key metrics to demonstrate value and gain actionable insights

Set criteria for impactful media coverage



WHO:

Gini Dietrich - Founder and CEO, Spin Sucks

Gini Dietrich, a leading communications expert and creator of the PESO Model©, will provide valuable insights into effective media strategies.

Adam Christensen - Chief Marketing Officer, Notified

With extensive experience in PR and marketing, Adam Christensen will discuss how to leverage newswire analytics to optimize communications.

WHEN:

Thursday, September 12, 2024 from 2-3pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHY:

The PESO Model© is crucial for PR professionals as it provides a framework for how to integrate paid, earned, shared and owned media. By combining these media types, PR pros can enhance credibility, maintain consistent messaging and effectively measure the success of campaigns. This webinar will equip attendees with the knowledge to create impactful news releases that resonate across all media channels, making it an essential event for anyone looking to enhance their communication strategies.





