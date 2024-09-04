The CHOICE Institute partners with Truveta to advance health economics and outcomes research

BELLEVUE and SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (CHOICE) Institute at the University of Washington’s School of Pharmacy has partnered with Truveta to use its electronic health record (EHR) data to drive comparative, cost-effectiveness, and outcomes research.

Researchers at The CHOICE Institute will use Truveta Data to gain access to real-world EHR data from a growing collective of 30 health systems across the country. The CHOICE team will use these data to generate insights across various therapeutic areas, including diabetes, dementia, sickle cell disease, pain management, cystic fibrosis, hepatitis C, and others. Researchers will study the intersection between health policy, chronic disease management, and cognition; the value of care for conditions influencing healthy aging; vaccinations; antibiotic use; location of care; patient reimbursement; health econometrics and comparative effectiveness; and more.

Truveta offers the most complete, timely, and clean EHR data from more than 100 million patients across 30 US health systems, empowering researchers to study all diseases, drugs, and devices. Truveta Data is representative of inpatient and outpatient care from over 900 hospitals and 20,000 clinics. Truveta Data is updated daily for the most current view of patient care. By providing a complete, timely view of the patient journey, including clinical notes and medical images, Truveta enables researchers to study comparative and cost effectiveness of therapies and outcomes for representative populations. Truveta Studio allows researchers to explore research questions and create new studies and conduct subsequent internally or grant-funded research. Researchers can quickly iterate study design and feasibility, with the ability to modify inclusion and exclusion criteria in real time for representative and precise populations, including underrepresented communities and those with rare diseases.

“Truveta offers a curated, regulatory-grade EHR database that covers almost a third of Americans. We are excited to partner with them and position our team to conduct a wide range of advanced research across health economics, outcomes, and comparative effectiveness,” said Anirban Basu, PhD, Stergachis Family Endowed Director and Professor of Health Economics at The CHOICE Institute.

“We are honored to partner with an innovative academic research organization like The CHOICE Institute, working toward a shared mission of saving lives with data,” said Truveta Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder Ryan Ahern, MD, MPH. “Through the power of real-world data, we can unlock critical patient insights to researchers, enabling important health economic and outcomes research to advance medicine and improve patient care.”

About University of Washington’s Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (CHOICE) Institute

The CHOICE Institute is a global leader in generating knowledge to improve individual and population health through transformative learning, research, and dissemination about the effectiveness, safety, and value of medical products, services, and policies. It is a premier hub for health economics and outcomes research at the University of Washington.

About Truveta

Truveta is a collective of US health systems with a mission of Saving Lives with Data. Truveta delivers the most complete, clean, and timely regulatory-grade EHR data for scientifically rigorous research. Truveta’s security and privacy has earned SOC 2 attestation and multiple ISO and HITRUST certifications. Truveta is trusted by leading life science, public health, healthcare, and academic organizations to accelerate adoption of new therapies, improve clinical trials, and enhance patient care.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

