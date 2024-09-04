Rugged Servers Market is Expected to Reach USD 994.6 Million by 2032, Growing Use of Rugged Servers in Defense and Military Operations

Pune, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Rugged Servers Market Size was valued at USD 614.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 994.6 Million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Increase in Rugged Servers Market Fueled by Need for Strong Solutions and Technological Progressions

The Rugged Servers Market is growing rapidly because there is an increased need for strong computing solutions that can function in harsh environments. Crucial for industries such as military, industrial automation, and transportation, these servers can withstand tough conditions that regular servers are unable to cope with, such as vibrations, humidity, and dust. Their strength is proven through strict testing criteria like IP, ATEX, and military requirements. The growing adoption of IoT and automation in various sectors is adding to the increase in demand. Cubic Corporation's M3X and M3-SE servers showcase progress in the industry and adhere to strict safety standards such as DoDIN APL. In spite of disruptions in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, the market is bouncing back and expected to rapidly expand as advanced rugged computing solutions become more popular.

Surge in Rugged Servers Driven by Device Integration and Safety Standards

The Rugged Servers market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies like IoT and edge computing and the enforcement of stringent safety regulations. This shift highlights the industry's move towards multi-functional, high-performance servers capable of operating in extreme conditions. In sectors such as defense, where military-grade criteria are essential, Rugged Servers are indispensable. Lenovo’s March 2021 launch of the Think Edge S50, with its robust features and advanced processing, exemplifies this trend, meeting the high demands of sectors like healthcare. As businesses embrace advanced technologies and stringent regulations, the demand for durable and versatile Rugged Servers is expected to rise, driving market expansion.





Key Companies in the Rugged Servers Market are:

Dell Technologies

Siemens AG

Crystal Group Inc.

Core Systems

CP Technologies

Portwell, Inc.

Symmatrix

Mercury Systems

Trenton Systems

One Stop Systems

Rugged Servers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 614.3 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 994.6 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Type (Standard, Dedicated)

• By Memory Size (<256>512 GB−1 TB, >1TB)

• By Application (Military And Aerospace, Industrial, Marine, IT And Telecommunication, Energy & Power, Others) Key Drivers • Increased safety and adherence to regulations are fueling the growth of the rugged server market.

• Rugged Servers Market Growth Driven by Advanced Military Certifications.

Dominance of Hardware Market and Standard Rugged Servers in 2023.

By Offering, in 2023, the Hardware category dominated the Rugged Servers industry, capturing a 62% revenue share, due to the demand for sturdy components capable of withstanding harsh environments. Technological progress and increasing need for durable servers that can withstand temperature changes, impacts, dust, and moisture are driving this expansion. Trenton Systems and Dell Technologies are leading the way by providing military-grade servers with improved shock resistance and cooling systems. The growth of the industry is also boosted by rising levels of complexity in applications within defense, aerospace, and industrial automation, which demand strong hardware solutions.

Based On Type, During 2023, Standard Rugged Servers had a major presence in the market, accounting for 71% of market share due to their versatility and wide range of uses in sectors such as industrial automation, transportation, and telecommunications. These servers are created to provide a well-rounded mix of strength and flexibility, ideal for a range of challenging settings. The growth of this segment is fueled by the rising demand for dependable computing solutions that can withstand tough environments like high temperatures and vibrations. Major companies such as Cisco Systems and HPE are leading the way, with Cisco's UCS E-Series and HPE's EL8000 Edge System showing top performance in tough environments.

Europe and Asia Pacific are fueling the expansion of the rugged servers market.

The European and Asia-Pacific rugged servers market is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The growth of Europe is driven by greater investments in high-tech military equipment and smart city projects, leading to a need for dependable computer solutions. In Asia-Pacific, the demand for durable servers is increasing due to rapid industrialization and defense upgrades, as countries such as China, India, and Japan are looking for strong solutions to manage harsh environments and improve industrial automation. This expansion shows the region's dedication to constructing sturdy infrastructure and utilizing advanced technology applications.

Recent Innovations and Contracts in Rugged Servers Market

Advantech released new industrial servers with 14th Gen Intel Core processors in April 2024.

Crystal Group secured a contract for rugged, cybersecurity-enabled servers in May 2024.

GETAC introduced enhanced mobile workstations in February 2023.

Key Takeaways in Rugged Servers Market

Understanding the current market trends and competition can assist companies in recognizing chances to stand out and gain a competitive advantage.

By examining possible dangers and difficulties, companies can create plans to lessen them and secure lasting prosperity.

A market report can lay the groundwork for creating successful business strategies and establishing achievable goals.

Can supply the information and understanding necessary for making educated choices regarding product creation, entering new markets, or investment plans.

