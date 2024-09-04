4K Medical Imaging Market Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring Hitachi, Sony, Conmed, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and Smith & Nephew

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4K Medical Imaging Market Report, Forecast by Type, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 4K Medical Imaging Market will reach US$ 2.37 billion by 2032, up from US$ 970.98 Million in 2023, with a CAGR of 10.44% between 2024 and 2032. Some of the major reasons propelling the market include the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, the growing need for high-resolution medical imaging, and the growing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures (MIS).







One of the main factors propelling the 4K medical imaging market growth is the growing need for high-resolution imaging systems in the healthcare sector. In addition, the need for sophisticated medical imaging systems that can deliver precise and comprehensive images for diagnosis and treatment is being fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which is positively influencing the market growth. Another important reason driving growth is the changing customer desire for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), which depend on high-quality imaging systems to guide the procedures because of the lower risk of complications and quicker recovery periods.



Growth Drivers of 4K Medical Imaging Market

Growing Illnesses and Getting Older Population



Globally, the aging population has been a major factor in the growth of the healthcare industry. Human lifespans have increased due to medical technological developments over the previous 10 years, which has resulted in an aging population. Because of this change, chronic diseases are now more common, which is increasing demand for cutting-edge medical solutions. Because 4K medical imaging technology offers sharp, clear vision, making it easier for medical professionals to inspect, diagnose, and treat a wide range of medical disorders, the market is expected to rise significantly in the near future.



The primary causes of death and disability in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and others. The yearly healthcare expenditures of the nation, which total USD 4.1 trillion, are largely attributed to these ailments. According to UN estimates, the number of people over 60 will triple globally by 2050. The geriatric population is expanding quickly, and with it comes a higher chance of chronic illnesses including musculoskeletal disorders. 4K technology's enhanced imaging capabilities are especially helpful in treating these illnesses since they offer comprehensive images that improve the precision of diagnosis and therapy recommendations.



Furthermore, as the demand for high-quality medical imaging increases, 4K technology is expected to be employed more frequently in healthcare environments. This is due to the fact that 4K technology has the potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare expenses. The 4K Medical Imaging Market is expanding, which is in line with the general trend of using cutting-edge technologies to solve issues brought on by an aging population and an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses.



Growing Costs of Healthcare



Increasing healthcare spending is the main factor influencing the 4K medical imaging industry. As global healthcare budgets expand, there is a major investment in state-of-the-art medical technologies, such as 4K imaging equipment. These high-resolution imaging devices offer remarkable image quality and detail for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment planning. Hospitals and other medical facilities are updating their equipment to improve patient care and stay competitive as healthcare spending rises.

The advent of 4K imaging technology is one development that will help with high-stakes medical situations as it improves diagnostic accuracy and streamlines difficult operations. The fact that growing healthcare spending stimulates the development of cutting-edge infrastructure and technology further increases the requirement for 4K systems. This investment not only benefits medical professionals but also meets the growing demand for improved imaging technology brought on by growing patient expectations and increasingly complex medical circumstances.



North America 4K Medical Imaging Market



It is projected that a significant portion of the industry will be controlled by North America. Enhanced accessibility, greater rates of medical imaging technology adoption in primary care settings, and high rates of healthcare spending in countries with efficient payment systems are all related to this. The increased prevalence of chronic illnesses like neurological disorders, cardiovascular issues, and breast cancer has created a huge demand for imaging analysis. The region is expected to maintain its dominance over the estimated period. The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses and the development of technology are expected to drive the regional market's growth.



The aging population, rising healthcare costs, and the combination of 4K imaging and artificial intelligence for better picture processing are the main drivers of growth. Because of its sophisticated healthcare system and high rates of technology use, the United States leads the market, however Canada has significant development potential as well.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $970.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2373.22 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Players Analysis:

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings,inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic plc

Sony Group Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities



5. Global 4K Medical Imaging Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Countries



7. Type

7.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

7.2 Computed Tomography

7.3 X-ray

7.4 Ultrasound

7.5 Others



8. End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.3 Specialty Clinics

8.4 Others



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherland

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Thailand

9.3.7 Malaysia

9.3.8 Indonesia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 South Africa

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Turkey

9.5.4 UAE



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat

