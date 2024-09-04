Angina Global Market Report 2024: A $13.61 Billion Market in 2028, Registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angina Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The angina market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $10.11 billion in 2023 to $10.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. In the historical period, growth can be explained by factors such as the rising prevalence of coronary heart disease, greater usage of vasodilators, increased incidence of myocardial ischemia, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and expanded utilization of imaging techniques.



The angina market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, growing to $13.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period is anticipated due to the increasing prevalence of chronic angina pectoris, rising numbers of drug approvals and clinical research activities, growing demand from retail pharmacies, heightened awareness about cardiovascular health, and escalating demand for medications. Key trends expected in the forecast period include advancements in early diagnostic technologies, developments in angioplasty and stenting procedures, innovations in gene therapy approaches, increasing demand for coronary stents, and advancements in treatments for coronary artery disease.



The anticipated increase in coronary artery disease cases is set to drive growth in the angina market. Coronary artery disease (CAD), also known as coronary heart disease (CHD) or ischemic heart disease (IHD), involves the narrowing or blockage of coronary arteries, critical for supplying blood, oxygen, and nutrients to the heart muscle. Lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and genetic predispositions contribute to the rising prevalence of CAD. Angina serves as a pivotal indicator for identifying and assessing CAD prevalence, guiding medical evaluations, risk stratification, treatment decisions, and public health strategies. For instance, the American Heart Association reported a rise in adults living with CAD in the U.S. from 18.2 million in 2021 to approximately 19.3 million in January 2023, underscoring the driving force behind the angina market's expansion.



Leading firms in the angina market are focusing on developing innovative medications such as metoprolol tartrate tablets to enhance treatment efficacy for CAD and related conditions. Metoprolol tartrate tablets, a widely used cardiovascular medication, target various conditions such as angina, hypertension, and heart failure. For example, Zydus received FDA approval in April 2023 to produce generic versions of Metoprolol Tartrate Tablets USP in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, bolstering treatment options for cardiovascular ailments and supporting patient outcomes.



In March 2024, Novo Nordisk acquired Cardior Pharmaceuticals for $1.1 billion (€1.025 billion), aiming to fortify its cardiovascular therapeutic pipeline. This acquisition integrates Cardior's RNA-based therapeutics, notably CDR132L, currently in Phase II clinical trials for heart failure treatment, thereby expanding Novo Nordisk's capabilities in managing cardiovascular diseases. Cardior Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Germany, specializes in angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, contributing further to Novo Nordisk's strategic expansion in cardiovascular care.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Angina Pectoris; Unstable Angina; Prinzmetal Angina; Other Types

By Treatment: Lifestyle Changes; Medications; Angioplasty And Stenting; Coronary Bypass Surgery; Other Treatments

By Drug Class: Beta Blockers; Nitrates And Calcium Channel Blockers; Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors; Other Drug Classes

By Application: Clinics; Hospitals; Other Applications

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Company Coverage:

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck & Co Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Abbott laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

ViroMed Co. Ltd.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings

Kuhnil Pharmaceutical

LegoChem Biosciences

Axus Cardium Pharmaceuticals

Juventas Therapeutics

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63sx2m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.