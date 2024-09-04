Pipefy Joins Oracle Partner Network: Shares Expertise in AI and Automation with the Global Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a global leader in AI-driven business process automation, announced that it has joined the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), at the Oracle event "From Zero to Hero: how AI and no-code transform functionaries into agents of digital transformation and where to start."



The “From Zero to Hero” Oracle event brought together 70 executives and included presentations by Alessio Alionço, CEO of Pipefy, Leonardo Tomadon, GTM Executive of Pipefy, and Felipe Patané, AI Leader of Oracle for Latin America, who shared market trends and practical use cases of AI. It also included a demonstration of how to develop a fully customized workflow using Pipefy's AI, highlighting the applicability of AI without using a single line of code and showing how it can be simple and fast to implement AI to increase productivity.

"We are thrilled to join the Oracle Partner Network, a significant milestone for our company and expansion of our partner ecosystem,” said Rafaela Costa, Vice President of Channels and Alliances of Pipefy. “This Oracle partnership strengthens our market presence and further enables us to focus on building knowledge and innovative initiatives, with special emphasis on artificial intelligence. Together, Pipefy and Oracle are committed to offering advanced and efficient solutions, seeking to achieve success and satisfaction for our customers."

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in Operations, Finance, HR, Procurement, Customer Support, and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. Founded in 2015, the company has more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including Visa, IBM, Volvo, Santander, and Kraft Heinz. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to Inc.’s 2024 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit: pipefy.com .

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to allow partners to accelerate the transition to new and promote superior business results for clients. The OPN program allows partners to become involved with Oracle through track(s) aligned to its market approach: Cloud Build for partners who provide products or services built or integrated with the Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners who resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners who implement, implement and manage Oracle Cloud services; Industry Healthcare for partners who provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; e License & Hardware for partners who build, service or sell software licenses or Oracle hardware products. Clients can accelerate their business objectives with OPN partners who achieve expertise in a family of products or services in new ways. To learn more, visit the site: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork .

