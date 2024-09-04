Alliance for Decision Education Expands Its Ambassador Council

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance), a national nonprofit organization leading the movement to have decision-making be part of every student’s learning experience, today announced the expansion of its Ambassador Council. This network of highly influential individuals recognizes the critical importance of better decision-making in academia, government, workplaces, and society.

"On behalf of the Alliance, I am delighted to welcome these talented and accomplished professionals to our Ambassador Council,” said Adriana Massara, Interim Executive Director of the Alliance. “They are joining other industry leaders, exemplary organizations, policymakers, and education champions to help raise awareness of and support for our mission to bring Decision Education to K-12 schools across the nation."

The new Ambassador Council members are:

Suzanne E. Kecmer

Suzanne Kecmer has 25 years of experience building next-generation capabilities in the global aerospace and defense industry. She is the founder and CEO of SKB Capital, LLC, a strategic advisory and private investment banking firm in Chantilly, Virginia, specializing in advanced technologies. Previously, Kecmer was at the Raytheon Company in corporate strategy focused on cyber security and other areas for mergers and acquisitions. She has also held positions at Teneo Capital, KippsDeSanto & Co., and Merrill Lynch. She holds a B.A. in international affairs from Lafayette College and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

Sid Rajgarhia

Sid Rajgarhia is on the investment team at First Round Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund. He is responsible for their decision-making process and integrates behavioral science and data to drive high-quality investment decisions. Prior to First Round, Sid spent a decade working with businesses of all sizes, helping integrate software and data into their mission-critical workflows to improve their decision-making processes. Sid holds a B.A. in economics and psychology from Northwestern University and is currently based in New York City.

David Ushery

David Ushery currently anchors the 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m. newscasts at NBC4 New York. With more than 30 years of storytelling experience, Ushery spent decades connecting with audiences and building trust. He covered many of the largest and most visible breaking news stories, such as COVID-19, 9/11, and the unrest following the killing of George Floyd. He has also represented NBCUniversal in national initiatives. An Emmy Award winner, Ushery has been recognized for his contributions to the community by the National Association of Black Journalists, the New Urban League, and the Archdiocese of New York.

Seth Werfel, Ph.D.

Seth Werfel is a quantitative social scientist with over 15 years of experience leveraging data and evidence to address social sector challenges. He has worked with leaders in philanthropy to integrate data analysis and evidence synthesis into their decision-making processes. Previously, Seth served on the White House Council of Economic Advisers and at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He also launched an evidence-based Q&A platform and scouting for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Seth holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University, where he was awarded a National Science Foundation graduate research fellowship for his research on judgment and decision-making across various contexts.

The addition of these members to the Ambassador Council is the latest effort by the Alliance to broaden and expand the knowledge and experience of its advisory groups and councils.

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. The Alliance was co-founded by best-selling author, speaker, and consultant in decision-making, Annie Duke, Ph.D ., and is backed by experts in decision science and a broad range of other fields—including several Nobel laureates . We believe that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

As a field builder, the Alliance aligns, coordinates, and amplifies the efforts of organizations and individuals working toward the vision of Decision Education being part of every student’s learning experience. We partner with teachers, researchers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and develop solutions that can be scaled nationally.

For more information about the Alliance for Decision Education, please visit our website at alliancefordecisioneducation.org , or follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .