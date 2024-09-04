Tarkett achieves a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, setting a new benchmark in the flooring and sports surfaces industry

Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced today that the renowned sustainability rating platform EcoVadis awarded the company a Platinum Medal. Each year, EcoVadis evaluates companies’ environmental and social maturity – including ethics, sustainable procurement, labour & human rights.

Tarkett joins the top 1% of the 130,000+ companies assessed by EcoVadis across 180 countries. Tarkett is the only company in the flooring and sports surfaces industry to achieve this level of ESG rating at EcoVadis. With sustainability at the heart of its strategy, the company surpassed its previous achievements, improving its score from 77 to 81/100.

“This recognition confirms that we are on the right path for our ambitious 2030 sustainability roadmap. In a collaborative spirit with our teams and partners, we will continue delivering this level of excellence to offer the most circular solutions with the lowest carbon footprint of our industry" said Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

In early 2023, Tarkett’s climate roadmap was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Since 2023, the company is included in the annual Europe’s Climate Leaders Ranking by Financial Times and Statista. Additionally, CDP, regarded as a reference for environmental reporting, has awarded Tarkett’s climate action with a leadership level A- score for the last two years.

Media Contact

Brunswick – tarkett@brunswickgroup.com – +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

Tarkett – communication@tarkett.com

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.4 billion in 2023. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build “The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) www.tarkett‐group.com

Attachment