DANDY® CELERY CELEBRATES BACK-TO-SCHOOL WITH FRESH CUT CELERY STICKS

Oviedo, Fla., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., supports shoppers during the back-to-school season with a variety of convenient, time-saving meal and snack solutions including assorted fresh-cut celery sticks , perfect for school lunches, afterschool snacks, and simple, nutritious sides for a busy weeknight meal.

Pre-washed and ready to eat, Dandy celery sticks can be enjoyed with a variety of favorite dips including hummus and homemade ranch or stuffed with cream cheese or peanut butter for a sweeter treat. As an added benefit, celery holds up well in lunchboxes and backpacks with no effect on texture and flavor when a nutritious snack is needed later in the day. Celery sticks also serve as a pre-washed shortcut for dinner prep when diced or sliced celery is needed, making it a staple for many households.

“This time of year can be hectic getting the kids reacclimated to a back-to-school schedule with all the activities that come along with it,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Dandy is dedicated to easing this transition for families by offering quick, healthy solutions for snacks and meals that not only save time but also fuel their kids with nutritious, fresh foods that support brain function and build strong bodies. Recognizing that convenience can sometimes trump health in fast-paced food decisions, we strive to provide parents with both the convenience they seek and the wholesome nutrition their children need.”

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and its fresh-cut options is perfect for convenient snacking and meal prep. Check local grocery stores for the iconic red and blue packaging or CLICK HERE to locate product near you.

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus, and now, extends the Duda family's legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

