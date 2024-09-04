InvestigateTV+ Grows Clearances for 2024 – 2025 Season

ATLANTA , Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) today announced that InvestigateTV+, its award-winning 30-minute news magazine, is now cleared on weekends in 67% of the U.S for the 2024 – 2025 season. The weekday edition of the program is also expanding its reach to 46% of the U.S. this fall. InvestigateTV+ and InvestigateTV+ Weekend will launch their new seasons the week of September 9th.



InvestigateTV+ Weekend, formerly known as InvestigateTV, is entering its fourth season. It launched in all 113 Gray markets in 2021 and started expanding into non-Gray markets for the 2023 – 2024 season. New markets adding the program this fall include New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Francisco, Tampa-St. Petersburg. Seattle-Tacoma, Detroit, Miami, Sacramento, and Raleigh-Durham.

InvestigateTV+ started a weekday edition in September 2023 in all 113 Gray markets. In its second season, InvestigateTV+ will air weekdays in 13 additional non-Gray markets, including Chicago, Boston, Detroit, and Indianapolis.

“The InvestigateTV+ program has grown consistently thanks to the power of Gray’s top-rated stations,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “With this growing footprint, we can deliver impactful information to even more viewers.”

The weekday edition of InvestigateTV+ grew 9% in Adults 18+ impressions from September 2023 to May 2024, according to Nielsen. Over the same months, the weekend show, in its third season, grew Adults 18+ impressions by 8%, per Nielsen.

“Our ratings momentum proves the audience is hungry for this type of content and the team is excited to extend our reach and help more people through investigative stories and solutions,” said Lee Zurik, Gray’s Senior Vice President, News Strategy and Innovation.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

