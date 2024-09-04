Pushing Blockchain Limits: Rayls and Núclea Present Cutting-Edge Financial Solutions at TOKEN2049 Singapore

Singapore, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayls, a pioneering blockchain technology, will be showcased at TOKEN2049 Singapore, where its role in transforming financial institutions' capabilities will take center stage. Partnering with Núclea, one of the largest Financial Market Infrastructures in the Southern Hemisphere, Rayls is enabling the development of secure and scalable blockchain solutions that bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance, allowing for faster adoption of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization within Financial Markets.

Rayls offers a unique approach by enabling financial institutions to create their own permissioned EVM 'subnet' blockchains. The Rayls Subnets employ advanced cryptographic techniques, such as Zero-Knowledge and Homomorphic Encryption, to ensure complete privacy and compliance for transactions. The technology allows institutions to securely connect these private Subnets to the Rayls Public Chain, which is a permissionless Ethereum L2 chain, thus providing seamless access to DeFi protocols and larger liquidity pools.

Núclea, formerly known as Câmara Interbancária de Pagamentos, processed over 29 billion transactions in 2023. By implementing Rayls Subnet in production, Núclea Chain is at the forefront of building resilient and scalable digital RWA tokenization and on-chain payment solutions, paving the way for new financial use cases.

At TOKEN2049, Núclea’s Tech Head, Digital Asset, Leandro Pereira, will be joined by Rayls' core developers, including Parfin’s Co-founder & CPTO, Alex Buelau, and Co-founder & CEO, Marcos Viriato, to discuss how Rayls technology is enabling secure and compliant blockchain adoption for financial institutions worldwide.

“Rayls provides a vital bridge between the traditional financial system and the evolving world of decentralized finance, offering a scalable, private, and compliant solution for institutions,” said Marcos Viriato, Co-Founder & CEO of Parfin. “We are excited to collaborate with Núclea and demonstrate the potential of Rayls at TOKEN2049 Singapore.”

Leandro Pereira, Tech Head, Digital Asset at Núclea, added, "The use of Rayls Subnet technology as the infrastructure for Núclea Chain marks a significant step forward in how we approach a new era of financial markets and decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure. At TOKEN2049, we look forward to showcasing the transformative impact this technology will have on the financial sector."

Parfin to Participate in the Real-World Asset Summit in Singapore

In addition to TOKEN2049, Parfin will also participate in the Real-World Asset Summit in Singapore. Parfin's CEO, Marcos Viriato, will present Rayls at this prestigious technology and innovation event. Scheduled for September 17th, the Real-World Asset Summit is gaining increasing recognition in the tokenization sector, featuring highly specialized discussion panels with C-level executives from leading companies in their countries. Marcos, invited as a keynote speaker, will address the topic of RWA in emerging markets across Asia and Latin America.

For more information about Rayls, visit www.parfin.io . To learn more about Núclea, visit www.nuclea.com.br .





About Parfin

Parfin is a financial technology company building enterprise-grade software products to allow financial institutions to adopt blockchain rails. Founded in 2019 by seasoned veterans of investment banking (BTG Pactual) and blockchain technology, Parfin is the core developer of Rayls, taking a unified finance (UniFi) approach that enables traditional finance to use the latest blockchain technology with the required level of compliance, security, and privacy. Building blockchain technology products for the world’s leading financial institutions, digital assets traders, and developers, Parfin is paving the way for a world with more efficient, transparent, and inclusive markets. Learn more at https://www.parfin.io .

About Rayls

Rayls is a cutting-edge blockchain technology designed to empower financial institutions with secure, scalable, and compliant solutions. By offering permissioned EVM 'subnet' blockchains, Rayls enables institutions to maintain privacy and regulatory compliance while seamlessly connecting to the broader decentralized finance ecosystem. Leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques such as Zero-Knowledge Proofs and Homomorphic Encryption, Rayls ensures data security and transaction integrity. Developed by leading innovators, including Parfin, Rayls bridges the gap between traditional finance and decentralized networks, accelerating the adoption of Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization and unlocking new financial opportunities globally. Learn more at www.rayls.io .

