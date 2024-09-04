Result of AGM

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



AGM RESULTS STATEMENT

04 SEPTEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 04 September 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For

(including discretion) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld % Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Independent Auditors’ Report. 6,413,939 97.86% 97,369 1.49% 42,740 0.65% Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 5,831,537 88.98% 456,142 6.96% 266,370 4.06% Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 5,799,173 88.48% 454,656 6.94% 300,221 4.58% Resolution 4 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration. 6,144,612 93.75% 268,330 4.09% 141,108 2.15% Resolution 5 - To re-elect Chris Allner as a Director. 6,025,377 91.93% 429,577 6.55% 99,096 1.51% Resolution 6 - To re-elect Barry Dean as a Director. 5,951,718 90.81% 441,415 6.74% 160,917 2.46% Resolution 7 - To re-elect Atul Devani as a Director. 6,149,270 93.82% 292,027 4.46% 112,753 1.72% Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares 6,142,776 93.72% 206,924 3.16% 204,350 3.12% Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 5,951,956 90.81% 419,801 6.41% 182,293 2.78% Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares 6,296,594 96.07% 237,929 3.63% 19,527 0.30%

