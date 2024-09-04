Result of AGM

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
AGM RESULTS STATEMENT
04 SEPTEMBER 2024
The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 04 September 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
(including discretion)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Independent Auditors’ Report.
|6,413,939
|97.86%
|97,369
|1.49%
|42,740
|0.65%
|Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|5,831,537
|88.98%
|456,142
|6.96%
|266,370
|4.06%
|Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
|5,799,173
|88.48%
|454,656
|6.94%
|300,221
|4.58%
|Resolution 4 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.
|6,144,612
|93.75%
|268,330
|4.09%
|141,108
|2.15%
|Resolution 5 - To re-elect Chris Allner as a Director.
|6,025,377
|91.93%
|429,577
|6.55%
|99,096
|1.51%
|Resolution 6 - To re-elect Barry Dean as a Director.
|5,951,718
|90.81%
|441,415
|6.74%
|160,917
|2.46%
|Resolution 7 - To re-elect Atul Devani as a Director.
|6,149,270
|93.82%
|292,027
|4.46%
|112,753
|1.72%
|Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares
|6,142,776
|93.72%
|206,924
|3.16%
|204,350
|3.12%
|Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
|5,951,956
|90.81%
|419,801
|6.41%
|182,293
|2.78%
|Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares
|6,296,594
|96.07%
|237,929
|3.63%
|19,527
|0.30%
