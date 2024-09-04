Result of AGM

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

AGM RESULTS STATEMENT
04 SEPTEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 04 September 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For
(including discretion)		%Votes Against%Votes Withheld%
Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Independent Auditors’ Report.6,413,93997.86%97,3691.49%42,7400.65%
Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report5,831,53788.98%456,1426.96%266,3704.06%
Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.5,799,17388.48%454,6566.94%300,2214.58%
Resolution 4 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorise the Directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.6,144,61293.75%268,3304.09%141,1082.15%
Resolution 5 - To re-elect Chris Allner as a Director.6,025,37791.93%429,5776.55%99,0961.51%
Resolution 6 - To re-elect Barry Dean as a Director.5,951,71890.81%441,4156.74%160,9172.46%
Resolution 7 - To re-elect Atul Devani as a Director.6,149,27093.82%292,0274.46%112,7531.72%
Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares6,142,77693.72%206,9243.16%204,3503.12%
Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights5,951,95690.81%419,8016.41%182,2932.78%
Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares6,296,59496.07%237,9293.63%19,5270.30%

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181