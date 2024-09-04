Beer Institute Releases July 2024 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for July 2024:

The July 2024 estimate is 12,800,000 barrels, a decrease of 3.5% compared to July 2023 removals of 13,257,969.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,199,785 11,500,242 2.7% 300,457 February 11,034,980 12,092,051 9.6% 1,057,071 March 14,709,143 12,340,245 -16.1% -2,368,898 April 12,850,800 12,429,880 -3.3% -420,920 May 12,760,843 13,492,470 5.7% 731,627 June 15,134,224 14,059,843 -7.1% -1,074,381 July 13,257,969 12,800,000 -3.5% -457,969 YTD 90,947,744 88,714,731 -2.5% -2,233,013

The August 2024 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on October 8, 2024.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.