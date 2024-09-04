ACM Research Receives Orders for Wafer-Level Packaging Tools from U.S. Customer and R&D Center

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced it has received purchase orders for four wafer-level packaging tools, including two from a U.S.-based customer and two from a U.S.-based research and development (R&D) center.



“We are pleased to receive these strategic orders from both a U.S.-based customer and a leading U.S.-based research center,” said Dr. David Wang, ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe these orders demonstrate the broad range of our advanced wafer level packaging tools, reaffirm ACM’s commitment to innovation in semiconductor manufacturing, and highlight growing traction with U.S.-based customers.”

The four tools support a range of advanced packaging processes, including coating, developing, wet etching and scrubbing, and are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2025. The orders from the U.S.-based customer are for first tools subject to technical qualification, which we expect could lead to follow-on orders for volume production. The orders from the R&D center are intended to further advance wafer-level packaging research and development and serve as a demonstration platform to showcase ACM’s technological capabilities to other prospective customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, Track and PECVD, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

