U.S. Global Investors Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Results Webcast

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) will host a webcast on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 07:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the company’s results for the fiscal year 2024.

Financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast.

Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer; Lisa Callicotte, Chief Financial Officer; and Holly Schoenfeldt, Director of Marketing, will participate in the webcast.

Click here to register for the webcast.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

