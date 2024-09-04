Greif Opens New IBC Facility in Malaysia

DELAWARE, Ohio, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced the opening of its new facility in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Greif's commitment to delivering high-quality packaging solutions while contributing to the local economy.



The company’s new facility in Pasir Gudang manufactures Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), which are used in various industries such as food, chemicals, lubricants, flavors, and fragrances. Greif's reputation for excellence is highlighted by its ISO 9001:2015 certification, which reflects Greif’s stringent quality standards across its operations.

“We are excited to open our new facility in Pasir Gudang,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. “This location was strategically chosen for its robust infrastructure and proximity to key customers, and our investment here amplifies our confidence in Johor's economic potential. I am pleased that this facility will not only enhance our production capabilities but also contribute to the region’s growth by creating new job opportunities.”

The new facility uses advanced manufacturing technologies, including blow molding and cage line technologies, to ensure production meets Greif’s quality and sustainability standards. For more information, please visit www.greif.com.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

