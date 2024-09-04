nomnom Launches Snack Attack Sweepstakes With Eastern Washington University Eagles

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nomnom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., and official sponsor of The Eastern Washington University Eagles (EWU), is proud to offer nomnom rewards members a chance to win the Snack Attack prize package. All nomnom rewards members can enter to win VIP tickets to watch the Eagles play on November 16th, 2024.



The nomnom “Snack Attack” package includes four passes to the game and access to the EWU hospitality suite, which features complimentary refreshments and an eagle-eye view of the game!

“We’re thrilled to provide Eagles fans with an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the game in the luxury of their own private suite with our Snack Attack prize package,” said Brian Gray, Head of Marketing, Par Pacific Holdings. “It’s easy for fans to enter through the nomnom app, and with the added benefit of year-round savings, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

To participate, simply download the nomnom rewards app to your smartphone, sign up to become a rewards member, and then enter the “Snack Attack” sweepstakes now until October 31st, 2024.

For more information, please visit nomnomstore.com.

About nomnom: For busy people on the go, nomnom puts you in the fast lane to a full tank and a happy belly by taking snacking to the next level. nomnom offers indulgent foods you love and provides a friendly, convenient stop for all the essentials you need to fuel your day. Indulge in the delicious world of nomnom! With over 30 thriving locations and still expanding, discover your nearest nomnom store in Washington and Idaho today! nomnom Rewards members can enjoy a daily discount of 15 cents per gallon all day, every day, receive additional discounts on gas, and win cool prizes.

