Tech Sentiment Polls Q2 2024: Assessment of Results from 1,426 Respondents - Reveals the Views of Disruptive vs. Over-Hyped Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Tech Sentiment Polls Q2 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community toward emerging and established technologies.

The sentiment polls ran between April and June 2024 on the analyst's Verdict network of B2B websites, which had 10.3 million unique visitors in Q2 2024. In total, 1,426 respondents participated in the survey.

The survey focused on seven technologies: artificial intelligence, augmented reality, cloud computing, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, the metaverse, and robotics.

Key Highlights

The hype around AI seems to be winding down. In Q2 2024, the number of respondents who believed AI would live up to all its promises fell below half for the first time in over a year. As more people interact with AI products, such as large language models (LLMs), they come face-to-face with the technology's limitations.

73% of respondents believe cybersecurity is either already disrupting their industry or will do so in the next 12 months. No industry is exempt from cyberattacks. State-sponsored attacks are a real threat, and ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated.

Reasons to Buy

This survey gives a unique insight into the views of the business community on emerging and established technologies. The responses reveal which technologies executives view as most disruptive, which they believe to be over-hyped, and how their opinion of them has changed over time.

Key Topics Covered

About the Tech Sentiment Polls

Executive Summary

Level of Disruption

Disruption Timelines

Hype vs. Substance

Technology Understanding

Sentiment Polling Methodology

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fu90e8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.