Tims China Partners with Panda Superstar Meng Lan to Celebrate Bagel Maverick

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meng Lan, the beloved panda superstar, isn’t just adored for his round, cuddly appearance—he symbolizes much more. Born to a lineage of famous pandas, Meng Lan’s “celebrity pedigree” and adventurous personality have made him a cultural icon in China. Whether he’s scaling fences, digging tunnels, or playfully interacting, Meng Lan embodies a free spirit that resonates deeply with the public. Nicknamed the "3rd Prince," his antics and charm have conquered the hearts of fans nationwide.



This September, Tims China is thrilled to partner with Meng Lan, the "Chief Bagel Recommendation Officer," to launch Tims second annual Bagel Festival. This collaboration introduces four new seasonal products, offering a delicious and also health-conscious way to enjoy our celebrated bagels.

Healthy and Delicious: Bagel Maverick

The theme of this year’s Bagel Festival is "Healthy and Delicious: Bagel Maverick." Tims China is proud to introduce four new items: the Five-Red Bagel, Five-Black Bagel, Roasted Bacon Beef Bagel Sandwich, and Apple Cinnamon Latte. These new offerings are crafted with health-conscious, low-calorie ingredients, promising to bring joy and flavor to your Mid-Autumn and National Day celebrations.





Panda Superstar Meng Lan

Tims China has built a diverse "Bagel Universe," featuring the nutritious " Multi-Grain Bagel" series, the light and tasty "Smile Bagel" series, and the energizing "Bagel Sandwich" line…

“Multi-Grain Bagel” series: The highly nutritious Multi-Grain Bagel is made with whole wheat flour or rye flour and contains an assortment of flax seeds, oats, sunflower seeds, and a variety of grains and other seeds. It gives you a fiber-rich breakfast or lunch option. The latest additions to the "Multi-Grain Bagel" series—Five-Red Bagel and Five-Black Bagel—combine the freshness of the grains with the power of superfoods, providing a satisfying and nutritious meal or snack. All under 300 calories and available with cream cheese.

“Smile Bagel” series: Stuffed with a delicious cream cheese filling, bursting with flavors and all under 300 calories, Smile Bagel is perfect match for morning coffee or an afternoon treat.

“Bagel Sandwich” line: The ultimate breakfast or lunch bagel, made fresh on the spot. A toasted bagel with meat, egg, cheese, and veggies, the energy-boosting and protein-rich Bagel Sandwich can bolster your day in a jiffy.



To further celebrate the Bagel Festival, Tims China is offering special promotions, including the "Multi-Grain Bagel Six-Pass," "Smile Bagel Three-Pass," and an exclusive deal for new members to enjoy popular Multi-Grain Bagel for just 8.8 RMB. Limited-edition Meng Lan-themed packaging, including paper bags, bagel boxes, and stickers, will also be available on a first come first serve basis, allowing customers to bring home a piece of Meng Lan’s charm.

Meng Lan and Tims China: Telling a Chinese Story

A true cultural icon in China, Meng Lan represents more than just a beloved animal; he embodies innocence, an indomitable free spirit, and a lust for life that is infectious and resonates with people across the country.





Tims China Store

Tims China’s partnership with Meng Lan reflects its aspiration and commitment to being part of everyday life and integrating deeply into Chinese culture. Having spent over five years in the Chinese market, Tims China boasts a network of 907 stores across 71 cities in China as of June 30, 2024. This rapid expansion has only been possible by winning the trust of Chinese consumers as part of the brand’s dedication to delivering high-quality and good value products and services.

Meng Lan’s vitality and zest for life are a perfect match for Tims China’s mission to spread health and happiness. This autumn, Tims China and Meng Lan invite everyone to embrace a healthy, free-spirited and joyful lifestyle.

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) ("Tims China") is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience.

