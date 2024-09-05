Jitterbit Unveils AI-Infused Harmony Platform to Accelerate Business Transformation

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, has announced the next era of integration, orchestration, automation, and application development with its unified AI-infused, low-code Harmony platform. Jitterbit Harmony future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally.



"In today's digital era, businesses are navigating hybrid IT environments with countless complex systems, applications and data sources. The data divide is a growing reality and constraints on IT resources are hindering the advancement of automation initiatives,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “AI-powered automation is bridging this gap, enabling any organization to solve complex transformation journeys. By empowering both IT teams and line-of-business groups, organizations can boost productivity, efficiency, and responsiveness, creating more opportunities for innovation."

Infused with Artificial Intelligence, Giving Organizations Choice

The AI-infused low-code Harmony platform allows organizations and teams to adopt AI capabilities and scale at their own pace. With robust integration, API management, low-code application development capabilities, and EDI solutions, Harmony supports enterprise transformation by enabling organizations to automate and orchestrate critical business processes, operations and workflows.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping how we develop and deploy technology and, with Harmony, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible,” said Jitterbit Chief Technology Officer Manoj Chaudhary. “We’ve been at the forefront of AI innovation for years, pioneering the use of machine learning, large language models, and retrieval-augmented generation. By harnessing AI across multiple models, we’re not just increasing speed and productivity — we’re enhancing the security, compliance, scalability, and reliability of integrations and applications.”

A New Harmony Platform Designed for Enterprise Automation, Orchestration

Harmony is a unified, AI-infused low-code platform consisting of iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder (low-code application development formerly Vinyl), and EDI products to empower IT and line-of-business teams.

Jitterbit iPaaS: Provides secure, scalable, cloud-native integration, enhancing operational efficiency through seamless connectivity across on-premises and cloud systems. Its intuitive, low-code interface and AI chatbots accelerate deployment, reduce costs, and automate processes.





Provides secure, scalable, cloud-native integration, enhancing operational efficiency through seamless connectivity across on-premises and cloud systems. Its intuitive, low-code interface and AI chatbots accelerate deployment, reduce costs, and automate processes. Jitterbit App Builder (formerly Vinyl): Creates scalable, secure, and compliant end-to-end applications fully integrated into the tech stack. Solve complex business problems at scale simply and quickly with purpose-built applications that run on any device, automate any business process, and integrate any data source without coding.





Creates scalable, secure, and compliant end-to-end applications fully integrated into the tech stack. Solve complex business problems at scale simply and quickly with purpose-built applications that run on any device, automate any business process, and integrate any data source without coding. Jitterbit API Manager: Streamlines API creation and management by rapidly building, securing, and managing APIs from iPaaS connections. Drive real-time workflow automation with comprehensive control, visibility, and security over API lifecycle management.





Streamlines API creation and management by rapidly building, securing, and managing APIs from iPaaS connections. Drive real-time workflow automation with comprehensive control, visibility, and security over API lifecycle management. Jitterbit EDI: Manages B2B transactions and connects EDI with ERP systems, automates end-to-end workflows, and establishes new trading partners with just a click. Monitor transactions from a single dashboard and leverage AI-driven insights to optimize workflows, reduce errors and improve supply chain visibility.



AI Assistants Deliver ‘Transformative’ Experience

Jitterbit offers three powerful AI assistants (currently in Beta) infused across the Harmony platform: App Builder AI Assistant, Connector AI Assistant, and the AskJB chatbot. These AI tools unlock new levels of development speed, productivity and user experience while boosting overall security, compliance, scalability, and reliability.

"Being part of the beta program for Jitterbit's AI-infused Harmony platform has been transformative for us,” said MEMIC Chief Information Officer Jack Yao. “As we built our applications for claim reserving and producer commissions, our experience interacting with the App Builder AI assistant was a critical efficiency enabler. The AI prompts and order of operations were logical and intuitive saving us weeks in creation versus our manual process.”

Based on G2’s Summer 2024 Enterprise Results Index for iPaaS , Jitterbit’s average “time to go live” is 1.8 months, much quicker than the industry average of 3.34 months. Jitterbit customers report an average ROI of 10.5 months, which is six months faster than the average of 17 months.

“Both technical and non-technical teams can efficiently develop, maintain, and manage complex integrations, leading to faster time to value. Imagine building an application through a simple conversation with an AI assistant, receiving real-time, context-aware insights. AI-infused automation, integration, and intelligent assistance is accelerating digital transformation like never before,” said Chaudhary.

To learn more about Jitterbit’s AI-infused low-code Harmony platform, visit jitterbit.com/harmony

About Jitterbit Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .