Lottery.com Completes Acquisition of S&MI Ltd, Rebranding as Sports.com Media Ltd

LONDON, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading online lottery services provider, announces the successful completion of its acquisition of S&MI Ltd. (“S&MI”), the innovative technology company behind the Sports.com brand and app. The consideration for the acquisition, finalized on September 1, 2024, is all in common stock of Lottery.com valued at $3.00 per share.



The acquisition of S&MI marks a significant milestone for Lottery.com, substantially enhancing the long-term value of the Sports.com brand. This strategic move unlocks new growth opportunities in key markets, including the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond, further solidifying Sports.com's global profile as a leader in digital sports entertainment.

Commercial Developments

In conjunction with the acquisition, Sports.com Media has made significant progress in expanding its global footprint. In collaboration with PlanetSport, Sports.com has launched white-label services in Rwanda, Kenya, and Ethiopia. These initiatives bring Sports.com content to a potential audience of over 100 million sports viewers and fans across these regions. This expansion is built upon the successful partnership between Sports.com and Vodacom Soccer, where Sports.com is currently the exclusive football content provider.

Further extending its reach, Sports.com has partnered with Centili, a leading global payment company integrated with over 280 telecommunications businesses worldwide. Through this partnership, Sports.com Media has launched services across all four major telecommunication companies (Vodacom, MTN, Cell C & TelKom) in South Africa. This strategic alliance not only strengthens Sports.com's presence in Africa but also paves the way for future market entries worldwide, maximizing distribution and driving multi-market revenue potential through enhanced engagement and retention strategies.

Growth and Innovation

Sports.com will now focus on a series of initiatives scheduled for 2024 and 2025. These include expanding into new streaming markets, covering a broader spectrum of sports, including traditional sports like soccer, as well as emerging arenas such as esports and sim racing. Fans can look forward to live streams of high-octane events, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and in-depth analyses across a variety of sports disciplines.

Majed Al Sorour, President of Sports.com and formerly CEO of Golf Saudi, Managing Director of LIV Golf, and Board Member & Director of Newcastle United Football Club, said:

"This acquisition is not just a milestone for Sports.com, but a transformative step toward our vision of becoming the global leader in digital sports entertainment. By integrating S&MI’s technology, we are positioning ourselves to lead in innovation, expand our market presence, and deliver an unmatched experience to sports fans across the globe. Our focus is on creating a platform that transcends traditional boundaries and redefines how the world engages with sports."

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, added:

"The successful completion of this acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Lottery.com and Sports.com. S&MI's advanced technology and innovative platform are a perfect fit for our growth strategy, and we are excited to leverage these assets to accelerate our global expansion. This acquisition strengthens our position in the industry and sets the stage for further growth and success as we expand our reach and offerings."

Tim Scoffham, Founding partner of S&MI Ltd (Sports.com Media), commented:

"Our recent partnerships with PlanetSport and Centili are key components of our strategy to broaden our global footprint. By launching in Rwanda, Kenya, and Ethiopia, and partnering with all major telcos in South Africa, we are unlocking significant opportunities to engage with millions of sports fans. These collaborations will drive our global expansion, enabling us to deliver localized content and create new revenue streams in diverse markets. We’re excited to build on these successes as we continue to expand Sports.com’s reach around the world."

