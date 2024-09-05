10th Annual Glow Ride for Cystic Fibrosis: Claire’s Place Foundation Shines Brighter Than Ever

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation , a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is excited to announce its milestone 10th Annual Glow Ride for CF , set to light up Hermosa Beach on September 21, 2024.

Celebrated as a finalist for "Fundraiser of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal, the 2024 Glow Ride for CF will once again transform the iconic Hermosa Beach Pier into a radiant celebration of community and hope. Participants of all ages are invited to deck out their bikes in brilliant glowing decor, lace up their skates or hop on their skateboards, creating an unforgettable evening of vibrant energy. The event will feature electrifying beats from three DJs, a silent disco and dazzling moments under the gigantic rainbow arch, perfect for capturing those Instagram-worthy memories. By joining the Glow Ride, you’ll not only experience the joy of a luminous beachside party, but also play a vital role in supporting families battling CF.

“Our Glow Ride for CF has grown into a beloved tradition—a night where joy and purpose converge,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of this incredible event, I’m filled with pride and emotion, reflecting on how my daughter Claire’s vision has blossomed into something truly special. Her unwavering passion for helping others is her legacy, and it continues to inspire us through every Glow Ride and every grant we provide. This year’s Glow Ride will be extra special with unique attractions to mark this momentous occasion.”

Claire’s Place Foundation has been a steadfast source of hope and assistance for CF families. The Glow Ride for CF directly supports the Claire’s Place Foundation Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program , which covers essential living expenses for CF patients and their families during prolonged hospitalizations.

“This year, the CF community faces unprecedented financial challenges,” said Melissa. “The funds we raise at the Glow Ride are crucial in helping families keep a roof over their heads and their lights on during extended hospital stays due to this life-threatening illness. We need your support more than ever! Please join us on September 21st, light up the night with us, and help make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The 10th annual Glow Ride for CF on Saturday, September 21, 2024, promises an evening of excitement, unity and compassion. Each ticket includes a limited edition glow-in-the-dark t-shirt, a glow wristband and glow goodies to decorate your wheels for the 3.4-mile ride. Can't make it to Hermosa Beach? Sign up as a virtual participant. Communities worldwide can unite and fundraise in their neighborhoods. Register here for all options . The CF community needs your glowing support!

The 2024 Annual Glow Ride welcomes Vertex Pharmaceuticals , NorthStar Moving Company , Hermosa Cyclery , Athens Services , Withum , Western Truck Insurance Company , Southbay Lexus , UCLA Health and Manhattan Dermatology , as event sponsors.







About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc . is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year'' and “Fundraiser of the Year Finalist” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org .





