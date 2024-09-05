DCHFA Announces Undergraduate and Graduate Student Awardees for the Fourth Annual Todd A. Lee Scholarship

Washington, D.C., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has awarded 12 collegiate students the 2024 Todd A. Lee Scholarship. All of the students are natives of the District or D.C. residents, which is one of the scholarship program requirements. Since the program’s inception in 2020, the agency has awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships.

The 2024 Todd A. Lee Scholars are:

Keicha Barnes, Computer Engineering Major at the University of the District of Columbia

Sade Boyea, Business Major at Liberty University

Taylor Campbell, Political Science/Community Development Major at Howard University

Dylan Darling, Civil Engineering Major at Howard University

Quentin Foster, Business Major at Louisiana State University

Cameron Gadson, Public Policy Major at American University

Marissa Garland, Business Major at the University of the District of Columbia

Mai Graves, Architecture Major at Florida A&M University

Liya Taylor, Computer Science Major at Hampton University

Ariana Toland, Geography & Environmental Planning Major at Towson University

Natalie Washington, MBA/Real Estate Development Major at the University of Maryland

Dajhon Williams, Public Health/Public Affairs Major at Brown University

“The Agency created the Todd A. Lee Scholarship and selected this group of emerging leaders in honor of Todd A. Lee, a leader who focused on the preservation and construction of affordable housing in the District. Each one of the awardees are making an impact in their community, with many of them already being early professionals in the affordable housing space. I’m glad to announce that we awarded the highest number of scholarships since the inception of the award this year,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO DCHFA.

Next year will mark the five-year anniversary of the Todd A. Lee Scholarship. The application will reopen in Spring 2025 to continue benefiting students that aspire to be future contributors to the field of affordable housing.

In Honor of Todd A. Lee

Todd A. Lee was the Executive Director and CEO of DCHFA from 2016 to 2020. During his lifetime, his career focus was innovation, infrastructure/process, and financing in real estate. He came to DCHFA to create an impact in the city through the preservation and construction of affordable and workforce housing in the District of Columbia. As an extension of the Lee Legacy, DCHFA launched the scholarship in 2020 for students who aspire to have a career in the field of affordable housing. Since its inception, 20 recipients (including repeat awardees) have been awarded.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for 45 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration*Innovation

Attachment