Vimeo Appoints Robert Petrocelli as Company’s First Chief Product & Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world’s most innovative video experience platform for creators and enterprises, today announced the appointment of technology veteran Robert (“Bob”) Petrocelli as Chief Product & Technology Officer, effective September 9, 2024. Bob will be responsible for leading Vimeo's global product and engineering teams as the company continues to propel technology innovation, deliver high-quality video experiences, and maximize customer value for businesses, creators and video pros around the world.



“As we ramp up investment in innovation and continue positioning Vimeo to power the future of video, bolstering our technology leadership is key. Bringing Bob onboard as Chief Product and Technology Officer will be instrumental as we double down on strategy execution,” said Philip Moyer, Chief Executive Officer of Vimeo. “Bob’s extensive experience in product leadership and his deep understanding of AI technology align perfectly with our vision of driving continuous growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Bob has more than 35 years of technology experience. He joins Vimeo from Pluralsight, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. Before Pluralsight, Bob held CTO positions at Intelerad Medical Systems and Datto. While at Datto, Bob was instrumental in developing the strategy that led to the company’s IPO on the NYSE. Datto was subsequently taken private in 2022 for $6.2B. Earlier in his career, Bob founded GreenBytes, which Oracle acquired in 2014. Bob began his career as co-founder and CEO of Heartlab, a cardiac image and information management company, while a Computer Science doctoral student at Brown University. Heartlab was acquired by Agfa-Gevaert in 2005. Bob also holds a bachelor of science in physics and a master of science degree in computer science from the University of Rhode Island, where he was also an Office of Naval Research Undergraduate Fellow in Physical Oceanography.

“I’m excited to join the strong team of Vimeans shaping the future of video technology, especially as we explore the remarkable opportunities sitting at the intersection of video and AI,” said Petrocelli. “The storytelling power of video can shape the way we teach, learn, communicate and collaborate. It has the power to help build connections, yet its development as a transformative tool has stagnated. I believe we are at an inflection point in machine learning and data science where we can classify and transform the meaning in video in ways that provide measurable benefits to organizations and individuals alike.”

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

