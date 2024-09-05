HotelPlanner supports RYA’s hotel needs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, announced today its partnership with the Royal Yachting Association (RYA.) HotelPlanner will ensure that the RYA’s 100,000 members can source great hotels and great rates in Britain and all over the world.



This extends HotelPlanner’s existing partnerships with sporting governing bodies and will enable the RYA to manage their accommodation needs more profitably and provide a better service to its members and athletes.

In partnership with the RYA, HotelPlanner will provide RYA members with great hotel rates for national and International travel and for the many events that the RYA provides.

The RYA is responsible for one of the UK’s most successful Olympic medal winning sports. Their coaching and development schemes actively support the UK’s top sailors, from talented juniors to Olympic and World Champions. To be the best you require the best night’s sleep and HotelPlanner aims to provide this wherever the RYA members need it.

The RYA believes that everyone deserves the opportunity and encouragement to enjoy being on the water, and to do so in a safe environment. HotelPlanner is proud to support this goal.

Members of the RYA can find great hotels here

“It’s such a pleasure to look after the hotel needs of some of the world’s greatest sailors,” Tim Hentschel, CEO, Hotelplanner.

ABOUT HOTELPLANNER

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and Venuexplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://hotelplanner.com/ .

ABOUT THE RYA

The RYA, set up in 1875 as the Yacht Racing Association, has become the national governing body for dinghy, motor and sail cruising, all forms of sail racing, RIBs and sportsboats, windsurfing and personal watercraft and a leading representative body for inland waterways cruising.

The RYA exists to get more people into boating and watersport activities, promote safe boating practices and raise the standards of yachting and sailing in the UK through its network of more than 2,400 RYA recognised training centres in more than 58 countries, and more than 1,500 RYA affiliated clubs.

