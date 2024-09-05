Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Report 2024: Regulatory Compliance and Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines Driving Growth - Market Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Filtration: Global Market Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pharmaceutical filtration was valued at $10.4 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow from $11.4 billion in 2024 to $18.1 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 to 2029.

The global market for filters in pharmaceutical filtration is estimated to grow from $8.6 billion in 2024 to $14.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2029. The global market for systems in pharmaceutical filtration is estimated to grow from $1.7 billion in 2024 to $2.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2029.

The demand for pharmaceutical filtration is influenced by factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biopharmaceuticals industry, regulatory compliance, rising demand for personalized medicines, and technology integration in drug manufacturing. The key factors that challenge the market's growth are the adoption of new technologies and the compatibility of filtration materials.

North America's pharmaceutical filtration market holds a significant share in the global pharmaceutical filtration industry. The U.S. pharmaceutical filtration industry growth is supported by its advanced infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards and significant investment in R&D. The industry benefits from a strong network of pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and research organizations that support the innovation and technological advancements in filtration techniques. Low entry barriers to the market and ease of regulatory burden will boost the growth of the pharma industry in Mexico, and this will create a positive market outlook for the pharmaceutical filtration industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is an emerging market for the industry, with China and India at the forefront. Both have strong holds in drug manufacturing and easy regulatory policies. China's growing middle-class population, aging demographic and increasing healthcare expenditures are expected to drive demand for innovative medicines and healthcare solutions. Collaboration between domestic and international stakeholders will be crucial in shaping the industry's future growth trajectory. Japan's commitment to healthcare innovation, its aging population and healthcare reform initiatives present opportunities for growth and leadership in the global pharmaceutical filtration market. Also, India's substantial global share of vaccine and generic drug manufacturing contributes to the demand for pharmaceutical filtration.

In this report on the global pharmaceutical filtration market, the market is defined and analyzed on the basis of type (sterile, non-sterile), product (filters, systems, others), mechanism (surface filtration, depth filtration, cross-flow filtration), category (liquid and gas filtration, air filtration), technology (ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, others), and application (drug manufacturing, purification, quality control).

The report includes:

67 data tables and 45 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for pharmaceutical filtration

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the pharmaceutical filtration market, with market share analysis by type, product, mechanism, category, technology, application and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including Merck, 3M, Parker Hannifin, Repligen and Asahi Kasei Corp.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $18.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Global Pharmaceutical Market

Pharmaceutical Filter Industry

Key Criteria for Filter Selection

Importance of Filtration in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Manufacturing Process of Filter Media

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Macro Factor: Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Growth of the Biopharmaceuticals Industry Regulatory Compliance

Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines Technology Integration in Drug Manufacturing

Market Restraints and Challenges Integration of New Technologies Compatibility of Filtration Materials



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Advanced Membrane Technologies

Smart Membrane Design

Ultra-Web Fine Fiber Media

Self-Cleaning Filters

Smart Filtration Technologies

Sustainable Practices

Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Patent Analysis, Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis, Based on Year Issued

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, by Type Sterile Non-sterile

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, by Product Filters Systems Others

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, by Mechanism Surface Filtration Depth Filtration Cross-flow Filtration

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, by Category Liquid and Gas Filtration Air Filtration

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, by Technology Ultrafiltration Microfiltration Nanofiltration Other Technologies

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, by Application Drug Manufacturing Purification Quality Control

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Competitive Factors

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Expansion

Product Launches

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Pharmaceutical Filtration Industry: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

Alfa Laval

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Graver Technologies

Mann+Hummel

Merck

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Repligen Corp.

Sartorius

