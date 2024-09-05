Equinor ASA - Key information relating to full redemption of bond loan

Issuer: Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR)
ISIN for bond loan: NO0010689607
Original maturity date: 16 September 2025
New maturity date: 9 September 2024
Redemption price: NOK 99.56
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584