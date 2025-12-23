Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – fourth tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 29 October 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 30 October 2025 to no later than 2 February 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 29 October 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/658157

From 15 December to 19 December 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,624,724 own shares at an average price of NOK 232.3171 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 15 December OSE 321,000 233.3485 74,904,868.50 CEUX TQEX 16 December OSE 326,000 229.7933 74,912,615.80 CEUX TQEX 17 December OSE 319,724 232.6711 74,390,534.78 CEUX TQEX 18 December OSE 323,000 233.1729 75,314,846.70 CEUX TQEX 19 December OSE 335,000 232.6220 77,928,370.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,624,724 232.3171 377,451,235.78 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 9,356,067 238.1437 2,228,088,156.85 CEUX TQEX Total 9,356,067 238.1437 2,228,088,156.85 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 10,980,791 237.2816 2,605,539,392.62 CEUX TQEX Total 10,980,791 237.2816 2,605,539,392.62





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 55,338,984 own shares, corresponding to 2.16% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 44,303,101 own shares, corresponding to 1.73% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

