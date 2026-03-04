Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

A close associate to a primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Martin Møllerstad Li, close associate to Hilde Møllerstad, board member in Equinor ASA has on 4 March 2026 sold 241 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 299.00 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment