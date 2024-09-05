EnsembleIQ’s Convenience Store News Canada Announces 2024 Impact Awards Winners

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Convenience Store News Canada today announces the winners of the third annual Convenience Store News Canada Impact Awards. The Awards honour the exceptional achievements of convenience-gas retailers, car wash operators, suppliers and solution providers in Canada that have made a positive impact on the environment, their communities, and the overall industry.



The awards program recognizes initiatives in four categories:

Sustainability (food waste, ethical sourcing, energy efficiency initiatives, etc.)

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Supporting Employees

Community Service/Local Impact/Giving Back

The program honours 41 initiatives from 34 companies including 7-Eleven Canada, Coke Canada Bottling, Rabba Fine Foods, Molson Coors, Muskoka Breweries, Conagra Canada, PepsiCo and Nestle. View the complete list of winners here.

Michelle Warren, Editor and Associate Publisher, Convenience Store News Canada and OCTANE said, “The industry is filled with individuals and companies making a positive impact in the world. We are thrilled to shine a light on the inspiring work being done across the channel. We congratulate all of the winners on their achievements and we hope that they will inspire other initiatives.”

Winners will be featured in the September/October issue of Convenience Store News, online and on social media.

Contact Sandra Parente at sparente@ensembleiq.com for Convenience Store News Canada sponsorship opportunities.

About Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE

Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE is the leading national multi-platform source for industry insights, original business intelligence, product and category reports, trends, expert columns and best practices for convenience retailers, gas bars, and car wash operators. As thought leaders, our goal is to deliver comprehensive and critical content that informs the distribution channel, retail chain head ofﬁces, and store-level owners/operators on the best ways to grow profit and sales. In addition to six magazines a year and the twice weekly All Convenience digital newsletter, we bring the industry together for high-profile events, including The Convenience U CARWACS Show, the Star Women in Convenience Awards and the Future Leaders in Convenience + Car Wash Awards.

Stay connected with Convenience Store News Canada on social media.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions, and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .